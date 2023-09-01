74% of eligible S'poreans cast votes in PE2023 as of 3pm

A total of 2,004,961 Singaporeans have cast their votes as of 3pm on Sep. 1, according to the Elections Department Singapore (ELD).

This is about 74 per cent of the total number of eligible electors.

ELD said voting is "proceeding smoothly", and that "only a handful" of the 1,264 polling stations have "short queues".

Queues were seen early in the day, and at 8:40am, ELD called for voters to arrive later in the day when queues are usually shorter.

However, at 9:55am, ELD said the queue situation had "improved at most polling stations" and that technical issues with the e-registration system were progressively being resolved.

The polls for the Singapore presidential election are open today (Sep. 1), from 8am to 8pm.

Top photo by Fiona Tan