Back

S'poreans advised to vote in the afternoon due to morning queue build-up: ELD

Vote later.

Fiona Tan | September 01, 2023, 09:48 AM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappUpdate, Sep. 1, 10:32am: ELD confirmed that the queue situation has "improved at most polling stations", and that technical issues with the e-registration system are progressively being resolved.

Singaporeans casting their votes today are advised to go at a later time.

Vote later

The Elections Department (ELD) Singapore issued a statement at 8:40am on Sep. 1, 2023, informing voters of a queue build-up at some polling stations.

As such, voters are advised to arrive at the polling station later in the day as they can vote until 8pm.

ELD recommended voting in the afternoon as queues are usually shorter then.

"We seek voters’ patience and understanding as we clear the morning queue."

Queue situations around the island at the time of writing

Some readers told Mothership that they saw a long queue and experienced a long waiting time when voting on Sep. 1 morning.

On their SingPass mobile application, the statuses of their respective polling stations were indicated in orange or varying shades of red.

Image courtesy of Mothership reader.

A reader voting at Block 8A, Jalan Kukoh, said they waited around 50 minutes.

The queue spilt out of the tent and snaked around the HDB flat near the polling station.

The reader heard election officials advising people who found the queue too long to return later.

Image courtesy of Mothership reader.

Image courtesy of Mothership reader.

Another Mothership reader, who was voting at Temasek Polytechnic, saw that their polling status was maroon red and indicated that there were over 200 voters at the polling station at that time.

Despite this, the reader told Mothership they only had to wait around 15 minutes.

The reader added that the agents on the ground quickly moved the queue and that the queue build-up was cleared in 30 minutes.

Image courtesy of Mothership reader.

Other readers, however, saw no queues at the polling stations and were in and out within minutes.

A reader voting at Block 697 Hougang said the process took less than three minutes.

Image courtesy of Mothership reader.

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image courtesy of Mothership reader

PE2023: PM Lee, Pritam & President Halimah cast their votes

Head to the polls!

September 01, 2023, 10:26 AM

Very nice S’pore mooncake boxes in 2023

For your consideration.

September 01, 2023, 08:36 AM

Blue Moon supermoon shines on S'pore, gives photographers visual treat

It was huge.

September 01, 2023, 04:28 AM

S’pore preschools must install CCTV by Jul. 1, 2024, parents may request to view footage: ECDA

They said it has been planned since February 2023 and not because of recent events.

August 31, 2023, 08:31 PM

Children tied to seats with belts at Choa Chu Kang Kinderland preschool, 3rd case of alleged mistreatment

A reader who reached out to Mothership alleged that such a practice has been going on since 2021.

August 31, 2023, 08:14 PM

9 out of 10 in S'pore $1 billion money laundering case get fresh charges, last man still in hospital

They are Su Baolin, Chen Qingyuan, Su Wenqiang, Wang Dehai, Lin Baoying, and Wang Bosen.

August 31, 2023, 07:25 PM

Kinderland removes Woodlands Mart branch principal

Preschool says communications channels 'open', but parents claim otherwise.

August 31, 2023, 06:39 PM

S'porean woman, 80, passes away 3 hours after husband, 92, cremated on Chinese Valentine's day

Proof that true love exists.

August 31, 2023, 06:38 PM

This former JC art student spent an afternoon at HarbourFront Centre critiquing children’s artwork

Children are the future.

August 31, 2023, 06:30 PM

Song Hye Kyo & Cha Eun Woo to attend Chaumet event at ION Orchard on Sep. 5

Watch out for these stars.

August 31, 2023, 06:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.