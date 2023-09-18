Back

Toto jackpot split 4 ways on Sep. 18, each winner gets S$3,244,955

Four individuals will have a lovely week.

Fiona Tan | September 18, 2023, 11:08 PM

Events

On Sep. 18, 2023, the Toto jackpot which snowballed to S$12,979,820 was split between four lucky punters.

This means that each winner bagged S$3,244,955, according to the Toto results website.

Four winners

Here are the winning numbers for the Sep. 18, 2023 draw:

Image screenshot from Toto website.

Of the winning tickets, one was a QuickPick Ordinary Entry worth S$1 which was bought at the Singapore Pools branch at Block 88 Whampoa Drive #01-857.

Here are the details of the rest of the winning tickets:

  • 1 QuickPick System 8 Entry — NTUC FairPrice The Woodleigh Mall (11 Bidadari Park Drive #B1-32/33)

  • 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry — NTUC FairPrice Jurong East Gateway Road  (Block 135 Jurong Gateway Road #01-337)

  • 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry Singapore Pools Account Betting Service

More winners

Here are the rest of the details of the winning shares:

Image screenshot from Toto website.

Top image from Singapore Pools website and Steve Teo/Google Maps

