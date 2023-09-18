Toto jackpot split 4 ways on Sep. 18, each winner gets S$3,244,955

On Sep. 18, 2023, the Toto jackpot which snowballed to S$12,979,820 was split between four lucky punters.

This means that each winner bagged S$3,244,955, according to the Toto results website.

Four winners

Here are the winning numbers for the Sep. 18, 2023 draw:

Of the winning tickets, one was a QuickPick Ordinary Entry worth S$1 which was bought at the Singapore Pools branch at Block 88 Whampoa Drive #01-857.

Here are the details of the rest of the winning tickets:

1 QuickPick System 8 Entry — NTUC FairPrice The Woodleigh Mall (11 Bidadari Park Drive #B1-32/33)

1 QuickPick System 7 Entry — NTUC FairPrice Jurong East Gateway Road (Block 135 Jurong Gateway Road #01-337)

1 QuickPick System 7 Entry Singapore Pools Account Betting Service

More winners

Here are the rest of the details of the winning shares:

Top image from Singapore Pools website and Steve Teo/Google Maps