Tharman 'truly humbled' after 70% sample count, thanks S'poreans for strong endorsement

At 10:41pm on Sep. 1, 2023, the Elections Department Singapore (ELD) released the 2023 Presidential Elections sample count, where Tharman Shanmugaratnam is leading with 70 per cent.

The two other presidential candidates Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian have received 16 per cent and 14 per cent respectively.

Following the release of the sample count, Tharman made a speech at Taman Jurong Food Centre, thanking Singaporeans for their endorsement.

Humbled by strong endorsement

Tharman said he is "truly humbled by the strong endorsement".

"Let me just say that I am truly humbled and I will honour the trust that Singaporeans have placed in me and respect all Singaporeans for the views they have expressed, including those who did not vote for me," he added.

He thanked Singaporeans for following the issues closely and for engaging calmly throughout this Presidential Election period.

"I believe that the vote for me, and what I stand for, is a vote of confidence in Singapore. I believe that it is a vote of confidence in Singapore, it is a vote for optimism for the future in which we can progress together and support each other as Singaporeans."

He pledged to use the roles and responsibilities of the President for the future of optimism and solidarity among Singaporeans.

Thanked fellow candidates

He also thanked his fellow presidential candidates Ng and Tan in his speech.

"I want to thank my fellow candidates. They put full energy and effort into their campaign and made it a worthy contest."

Tharman said he called Ng and spoke with the latter before he made his speech on Sep. 1 night.

He said he would call Tan later as he was unable to get a reply from him earlier.

He said: "I commended Mr Ng, and I will commend Mr Tan, for their very active participation … and the sheer energy of their campaign."

Tharman also thanked his assenters.

Top image from Mothership