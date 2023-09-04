Tan Kin Lian selling campaign posters for S$10 each in Bedok on Sep. 9

Former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian will be selling his campaign materials in Bedok on Sep. 9.

In a Sep. 4 Facebook post, Tan announced that he and a friend will be stationed between Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre and Bedok MRT station, between 9am and 11am.

Around 30 posters will be available on a first-come first-served basis for S$10 each.

Tan shared that the proceeds from these sales will "go to [his] friend for his contribution to put up and take down the posters".

Tan noted that these posters will not be autographed.

However, he will also be distributing autographed "mini" A5 posters and "micro" A6 posters to polling and counting agents.

"I will also take selfie photo with them, and thank them for their help," he added.

You can view Tan's full post here.

Selling merchandise

Tan and fellow candidate Ng Kok Song conceded defeat to Tharman after garnering around 13.88 per cent and 15.72 per cent of the vote share respectively.

Tharman won with 70.4 per cent of the votes.

Former hopeful George Goh also sold his campaign materials in a weekend charity sale in end-August.

Merchandise sold included t-shirts, flags, banners, tissue packets, posters, badges, and more.

Goh said all proceeds will go to Secondmeal, a non-profit organisation that helps provide free meals for the needy and vulnerable.

Top photo from Tan Kin Lian / FB