George Goh selling campaign items from Aug. 26-27, 'pay as you wish' & proceeds go to charity

George Goh, out of the running for the 2023 Presidential Elections, will be selling his campaign items.

In an Instagram post on Aug. 23, the former presidential hopeful invited the public to drop by his weekend charity sale on Aug. 26 and 27.

On sale will be exclusive George Goh merchandise like t-shirts, flags, banners, tissue packets, posters, badges, and more.

You can pick whatever you like, and pay as you wish.

All proceeds will go to Secondmeal, a non-profit organisation that helps provide free meals for the needy and vulnerable.

If you stick around in the afternoon, the man himself will be coming by to say hello from 2pm to 4pm on both days.

When asked how much he had spent on the items during a press conference, the businessman said, "a lot."

George Goh's charity sale

Address: 118 Joo Chiat Road, #02-03, Singapore 427407

Time: 10am-4pm, Aug. 26-27

Related story

Top images via Mothership and George Goh's Instagram