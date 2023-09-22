Sultan of Johor, next in line to be M'sia's Agong, touts S'pore-Johor Special Economic Zone

Ibrahim Iskandar, the sultan of Johor, has touted the Singapore-Johor Special Economic Zone (SEZ) as one of the promising developments in the state during an interview with Malaysia news agency Bernama on Sep. 22.

The state ruler also spoke on a number of topics, including his readiness to take up the position of Yang di-Pertuan Agong, also known as the king of Malaysia.

Putting Johor on the map

A main focus of the interview, given to a group of Bernama journalists, including its editor in chief and chairman, was about the prospective Singapore-Johor Special Economic Zone.

The sultan expressed enthusiasm for the prospects of the SEZ, saying that Singapore "liked the idea for there to be trade, with a free trade and financial hub".

According to Bernama, he said he hopes to further develop a special financial zone in Forest City Johor.

Forest City is a joint development between the beleaguered Chinese property developer Country Garden and a Malaysian company, reported by Reuters to be backed by the sultan.

Ibrahim said he envisioned a "bright future" for Johor, and that the state needed to attract more investments, particularly from high-technology companies.

He also referenced Malaysia prime minister Anwar Ibrahim's one day visit to Singapore on Sep. 14, where the Malaysian leader spoke to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong about the SEZ.

Anwar's Singapore visit was one of the many efforts that he has been engaged in while trying to increase foreign investment in Malaysia, having also travelled to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

He was also arranging for several meetings with global business leaders while there.

The SEZ is likely to be a priority for the elected Malaysian leader during October's Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat, due to be held in Singapore.

Prospects and (solar) power

Johor state leaders are also placing significant hopes on the results of the retreat, with the state's Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi saying on Sep. 14 that the terms of reference for the SEZ would be formalised during the retreat.

Onn Hafiz said he was confident that it would "further fortify" Johor's and Singapore's "positive relationship", and promote mutual prosperity and progress, according to New Straits Times.

The sultan also spoke about Johor's potential to develop thousands of hectares of "unused land" that could be used for solar energy production, that "in the future we can supply solar to Singapore".

Singapore's government has spoken often about the development of an Asean energy grid, and has taken first steps into this venture by importing renewable energy from Laos.

Agong

Ibrahim also told Bernama that he was prepared to undertake the responsibility of Yang di-Pertuan Agong "on behalf of my brother rulers".

The position of Agong or king, is held by one of nine Malaysian sultans.

The position is decided via a special election, but has generally kept to a rotation system, in which Ibrahim is expected to be next in line.

Malaysia's sultans are expected to choose the next Agong on Oct. 27, after which the current Agong, the Sultan of Pahang Abdullah Ahmad Shah will step down in January 2024.

Singapore and Johor have long maintained close ties, as referenced by the sultan himself during an earlier interview, including regular visits to Singapore and by Singaporean leaders, including a recent visit by Singapore's High Commissioner to Malaysia.

Top image via Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar/Facebook