Back

S'pore women's football team loses 0-7 to North Korea in Asian Games debut, key players not in squad

Many key players were not available.

Syahindah Ishak | September 25, 2023, 12:20 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Singapore women's national football team suffered a heavy defeat to Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), or North Korea, at the 19th Asian Games.

The match, which took place on Sep. 24, 2023 at Wenzhou Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, ended with a 7-0 win to DPRK.

Of the seven goals, five were headers.

First half

DPRK took the lead after about 10 minutes, with a goal from Hong Songok.

Gif adapted via video from Mediacorp/YouTube.

Minutes after that, Ri Kumhyang doubled her side's lead.

Gif adapted via video from Mediacorp/YouTube.

The first half ended with a scoreline of 2-0 to DPRK.

Second half

DPRK extended their lead in the second half after about five minutes, with a goal from Myong Yujong.

Gif adapted via video from Mediacorp/YouTube.

Around four minutes after that, Ju Hyosim scored the fourth goal.

Gif adapted via video from Mediacorp/YouTube.

Ri Hak scored her side's fifth goal in the 58th minute.

Gif adapted via video from Mediacorp/YouTube.

In the 61st minute, Kim Kyongyong headed in DPRK's sixth goal.

Gif adapted via video from Mediacorp/YouTube.

And Sung Hyangsim sealed the victory in stoppage time.

Gif adapted via video from Mediacorp/YouTube.

After a gruelling 96 minutes for Singapore, the match ended with a 0-7 win to DPRK.

Key players missing

22 Lionesses players were selected for the Asian Games. This is the first time they are competing in the Games.

However, some notable players were missing from the squad, including teen prodigy Danelle Tan who is in Germany to focus on her club career with Borussia Dortmund.

Putri Nur Syaliza, who was the first local female footballer to be offered an overseas athletic scholarship, was not part of the squad either as she is overseas to take her exams at Oakland University in the U.S.

Meanwhile, key attacker Nur Izzati Rosni, who scored Singapore's winning goal against Laos at the 31st SEA Games, ruled herself out of selection.

The Straits Times reported that Izzati made the decision to focus on "improving [her] mental well-being".

Besides Izzati, former captain Ernie Sontaril was dropped from the squad while forward Lila Tan withdrew to pursue her studies overseas, as well as other commitments.

On Sep. 19, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced that defender Nur Umairah Hamdan was forced to withdraw from the squad due to an injury.

This was the starting eleven and substitutes against DPRK:

Must face DPR Korea twice

Singapore, which was placed in Group C in the Games, were initially scheduled to play against both DPRK and Cambodia.

However, after Cambodia's withdrawal from the Games, Singapore will have to play DPRK twice with the overall winner to be determined either by points or by a superior goal difference.

The Lionesses will face DPRK again on Sep. 27, 2023.

Top images via Mediacorp/YouTube and FAS/Twitter.

Lawrence Wong to become GIC deputy chairman on Oct. 1, 2023

He will help the chairman to lead the board in overseeing the fund's long-term asset allocation and portfolio performance.

September 25, 2023, 11:46 AM

Drunk driver, 25, leads 6 police vehicles on car chase along Whitley Road

He refused to stop at a roadblock.

September 25, 2023, 11:31 AM

Van from S'pore with 10 tourists & 1 driver crashes into 6m-deep ravine in Penang, 1 woman dies

Five seriously injured.

September 25, 2023, 08:41 AM

TADA investigating driver who hurled racist remarks at passenger, calling her 'the very worst'

The driver was yelling at the passenger who was also with her nine-year-old daughter.

September 25, 2023, 01:31 AM

S'pore army to detonate 100kg WWII bomb found at construction site along Upper Bukit Timah Road on Sep. 26

Road closure to take note of.

September 24, 2023, 09:01 PM

Xie Shao Guang, 62, attends Mid-Autumn Festival gathering in S'pore with former Caldecott Hill colleagues

So wholesome.

September 24, 2023, 08:47 PM

14-year-old teen beats adults, aged 22 & 35, & wins gold at S'pore Jiu-Jitsu competition

The young teen went against men who were at least eight years older than him.

September 24, 2023, 07:34 PM

Short film on S'pore's last surviving Flying Tiger, Captain Ho Weng Toh, featuring Richie Koh to be released in Nov. 2023

Captain Ho Weng Toh is 103-year-old this year.

September 24, 2023, 06:56 PM

Mum in M'sia holds cane while riding motorcycle to supervise son running

"Be strong brother. Life is as hard as the rotan your mother is carrying," the TikToker wrote.

September 24, 2023, 05:32 PM

Gardens by the Bay & 300 volunteers create S'pore largest flower carpet, free for viewing until Oct. 1

Batik-inspired design.

September 24, 2023, 04:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.