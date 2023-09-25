S'pore women's football team loses 0-7 to North Korea in Asian Games debut, key players not in squad

The Singapore women's national football team suffered a heavy defeat to Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), or North Korea, at the 19th Asian Games.

The match, which took place on Sep. 24, 2023 at Wenzhou Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, ended with a 7-0 win to DPRK.

Of the seven goals, five were headers.

First half

DPRK took the lead after about 10 minutes, with a goal from Hong Songok.

Minutes after that, Ri Kumhyang doubled her side's lead.

The first half ended with a scoreline of 2-0 to DPRK.

𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗙 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Second half

DPRK extended their lead in the second half after about five minutes, with a goal from Myong Yujong.

Around four minutes after that, Ju Hyosim scored the fourth goal.

Ri Hak scored her side's fifth goal in the 58th minute.

In the 61st minute, Kim Kyongyong headed in DPRK's sixth goal.

And Sung Hyangsim sealed the victory in stoppage time.

After a gruelling 96 minutes for Singapore, the match ended with a 0-7 win to DPRK.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Key players missing

22 Lionesses players were selected for the Asian Games. This is the first time they are competing in the Games.

However, some notable players were missing from the squad, including teen prodigy Danelle Tan who is in Germany to focus on her club career with Borussia Dortmund.

Putri Nur Syaliza, who was the first local female footballer to be offered an overseas athletic scholarship, was not part of the squad either as she is overseas to take her exams at Oakland University in the U.S.

Meanwhile, key attacker Nur Izzati Rosni, who scored Singapore's winning goal against Laos at the 31st SEA Games, ruled herself out of selection.

The Straits Times reported that Izzati made the decision to focus on "improving [her] mental well-being".

Besides Izzati, former captain Ernie Sontaril was dropped from the squad while forward Lila Tan withdrew to pursue her studies overseas, as well as other commitments.

On Sep. 19, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced that defender Nur Umairah Hamdan was forced to withdraw from the squad due to an injury.

This was the starting eleven and substitutes against DPRK:

Our Starting XI against DPR Korea tonight 👊#HangzhouAsianGames pic.twitter.com/NfmSaKFQ8X — FAS (@FASingapore) September 24, 2023

Must face DPR Korea twice

Singapore, which was placed in Group C in the Games, were initially scheduled to play against both DPRK and Cambodia.

However, after Cambodia's withdrawal from the Games, Singapore will have to play DPRK twice with the overall winner to be determined either by points or by a superior goal difference.

The Lionesses will face DPRK again on Sep. 27, 2023.

Top images via Mediacorp/YouTube and FAS/Twitter.