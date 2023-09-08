PM Lee to attend G20 Summit in India from Sep. 8-10

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be attending the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in New Delhi, India, from Sep. 8-10.

PM Lee's visit takes place two days after he attended the Asean Summit, where he urged the bloc to tackle the Myanmar crisis to stay relevant.

Invited by India PM Modi

On Sep. 8, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that PM Lee will attend the summit at the invitation of India's PM Narendra Modi.

He will discuss topics such as multilateralism and sustainable development.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), although Singapore is not a G20 member, it has been invited to take part in the G20 Summits and its related processes from 2010 to 2011 and from 2013 to 2023.

Singapore's attendance at recent G20 meetings

Earlier this year, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu attended the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial Meeting in Chennai, India on Jul. 28, 2023.

On Jul. 18, The Straits Times reported that Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong attended the G20 Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting in India, where he discussed topics such as scaling up development finance and handling crypto assets.

From Jun. 11-13, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman attended the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting in Varanasi, India.

"Warm friendship" with Canadian PM Trudeau

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, who was welcomed to Singapore on Sep. 8 by PM Lee, will be attending the G20 Summit too.

Canada is one of the G20 members.

In a Facebook post on Sep. 8, PM Lee said the two reaffirmed the "warm friendship" between their countries.

