Back

PM Lee warns against remaining passive, otherwise Asean risks losing its relevance

Asean is switching to a "troika model" to address the Myanmar crisis.

Tan Min-Wei | September 06, 2023, 06:20 PM

Events

TelegramWhatsappPrime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is in Jakarta, Indonesia attending the 43rd Asean Summit, where he warned that the bloc was risking its relevance.

The 43rd Asean Summit, held from Sep. 7, is currently being held in Indonesia, the Asean Chair for 2023.

Heading the agenda for the summit is close Asean economic integration, as well as addressing the geopolitical and regional crises that the bloc faces.

Myanmar and superpower rivalry

According to Nikkei, Asean leaders proposed a novel approach towards the ongoing crisis.

Asean will now spread responsibility engagement from the current annual Asean chair, to include the previous and next chairs as well, informally known as the "troika model".

For example, this would mean from next year the troika would be Laos as the current chair, Indonesia as the previous chair, and Malaysia as the 2025 chair.

The aim of the model was to "ensure sustainability" in the bloc's approach to Myanmar.

PM Lee alluded to the Myanmar crisis, as well as growing contest for influence by great powers, saying that the consensus based "Asean way" has opened Asean to criticisms of being "ineffective", as reported by CNA.

“The solution is not to remain passive and avoid taking positions on all issues. Otherwise, Asean will lose its relevance. We have to be prepared to engage all sides actively, in mutually beneficial ways".

Myanmar, under military control since a coup in February 2021, has reneged on its participation in the Five Point Consensus, an agreement to reduce violence and allow Asean access to key stakeholders that Myanmar and the bloc initially agreed to.

Since then Myanmar's political leadership has been frozen out of Asean summits, with an empty chair in the place of where the Myanmar representation would have been.

"Epicentrum of growth"

Away from the regional and geopolitical contest, Indonesia has been keen to emphasise the economic potential of the region, naming the theme of their chairmanship the "Epicentrum of Growth".

PM Lee, as quoted by CNA, said that economic integration must remain "at the core" of Asean's agenda, urging more to be done to extend existing trade agreements within Asean to include "emerging issues like digital, the environment, and trade in crisis situations".

Sentiments surrounding greater Asean economic integration were echoed by Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, who also urged greater integration, noting that inter-Asean trade only accounted for 22.3 per cent of Asean trade, according to The Star.

Top image via Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook

Sembawang not losing hot spring park due to geothermal study: Ong Ye Kung

An earlier study found that the heat from a depth of 4 to 5km in the Admiralty area, where the hot spring is situated, could be suitable for power generation.

September 06, 2023, 06:10 PM

S’poreans in their 20s & 30s share why they thrift & their favourite thrift finds

Avid thrifters unite.

September 06, 2023, 06:08 PM

S'pore helper allegedly forces face, hands onto private parts of employer's daughters aged 1 & 4

"My child has been repeatedly lying on the floor, suffering from the trauma," the employer said.

September 06, 2023, 05:59 PM

Kim Lim donates crackers & shampoo to 500 elderly & low-income Beach Road residents

Giving back to the community.

September 06, 2023, 05:49 PM

Enjoy a free IPL session from Japan IPL Express on Sep. 9 & 10, 2023

Get your best shot.

September 06, 2023, 05:48 PM

NS Square at Marina Bay floating platform site will be done by 2027

The space will host National Day Parades and the Marina Bay Singapore Countdowns in the future.

September 06, 2023, 05:04 PM

I asked my mum if she would be okay with me sending her to senior care in the future. Her response surprised me.

Asking the tough questions.

September 06, 2023, 05:00 PM

Russia wants 3-way naval exercise with North Korea & China: South Korea intelligence

Trilateral naval exercise.

September 06, 2023, 04:19 PM

15-year-old reader asks: Does artwork of Tharman & Tan Kin Lian smiling at each other mean anything?

Letter from our reader.

September 06, 2023, 03:53 PM

Over 6,200 dengue cases reported in S'pore as of Sep. 5

The surge in cases is being driven by dengue virus serotype 1.

September 06, 2023, 03:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.