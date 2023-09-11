Pigeon walking & flying around Farrer Park with plastic bag stuck on it

Plenty of people in Singapore are going about their daily lives with a plastic bag in tow for their groceries after it was mandated that plastic bags cost at least S$0.05 each at major supermarket chains.

One pigeon, in the Farrer Park area, was also similarly seen lugging a plastic bag around — albeit unintentionally, as the lightweight man-made carrier was entangled around its leg.

Photos of the bird that could use a little assistance were shared on Facebook by a person who had attempted to help it.

However, according to his post, he could not get to the pigeon to remove the plastic bag.

In response to a comment on the post, the person who took the photos said the pigeon was seen at Block 15 Farrer Park Road.

The Good Samaritan also explained what happened before the pigeon ended up in the lift.

He said the bird apparently went into the lift when he moved closer to it, but then it panicked and flew out when he tried to remove the plastic bag.

The pigeon then flew away to the second floor ledge, where the man could no longer help it.

Likely got entangled with plastic bag

The man also explained that he did not think the plastic bag was tied to the bird on purpose as it appeared "loose".

It could have been caught on the bird's leg when the animal was foraging for food.

As the pigeon was still able to fly, the plastic bag did not appear to impede its movement severely.

The man also said he did not know how to report the incident to the animal welfare group as the pigeon was still mobile, not remaining at a fixed location, and could still wander off.

Not uncommon

Pigeons getting caught in plastic bags, or other foreign matter, are likely not that rare.

According to another commenter, a different pigeon was previously seen in a different part of Singapore with a plastic bag entangled on its leg too.

According to the person who saw such a similar incident happen before, she waited for hours to help the pigeon but it still managed to fly off out of sight with the plastic bag still stuck to it.

Top photos via Lance Tan