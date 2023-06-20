Back

FairPrice, Cold Storage & Giant will rely on honour system for 5¢ plastic bag charge

Don't cheat the system hor.

Joshua Lee | June 20, 2023, 10:44 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Major supermarket chains will start implementing a mandatory plastic bag charge come July 3.

Each plastic bag will cost 5¢.

This is the minimum amount stipulated by Resource Sustainability Act. It is also the amount that most large supermarket chains in Singapore have decided to charge.

Most supermarket chains will be utilising an honour system when charging for plastic bags.

DFI Retail Group, which manages Cold Storage and Giant, told Mothership that these supermarkets will utilise an honour system to charge for plastic bags.

Shoppers who use self-checkout counters have to scan a barcode manually for every plastic bag they take.

It is the same at FairPrice.

FairPrice will not deploy additional staff at self-checkout counters to ensure that customers pay for plastic bags.

The chief sustainability officer at FairPrice Group, Chan Tee Seng told The Straits Times that the supermarket chain's intent is to make the process "seamless, easy, and not too bureaucratic".

FairPrice believes that most of its customers will "do the right thing".

Sheng Siong, on the other hand, will use a plastic bag dispenser at self-checkout counters.

Shoppers will need to tap a button on-screen to indicate if they want a plastic bag.

Top image: Facebook. 

S'pore elderly couple loses S$1,200 cash after air-con servicing session, technician confesses to theft

The company has fired the culprit and refunded S$100 to the family.

June 20, 2023, 11:25 AM

People selling Coldplay ticket queue spots on Carousell for up to S$50

June 20, 2023, 11:09 AM

Din Tai Fung bringing back chilli crab & pork xiao long bao from Jul. 1 - Aug. 31, 2023

Chilli crab in a bao.

June 20, 2023, 10:32 AM

Coldplay adds 6th S'pore show on Jan. 31, 2024

One more for the record books.

June 20, 2023, 10:19 AM

Taiwanese host Mickey Huang admits to sexual harassment, commits self-harm, now in hospital

He also accused Barbie and Dee Hsu of taking drugs, which the sisters denied in a public statement.

June 20, 2023, 02:42 AM

Fight breaks out at Hougang kopitiam after smokers litter cigarette butts on nearby grass patch

Two elderly men were arrested for affray.

June 20, 2023, 02:16 AM

Woman, 27, jailed 17 weeks & fined S$500 for letting dad, 57, take the rap & go to jail for Tampines traffic collision

She was driving without a proper licence and insurance at that time.

June 19, 2023, 08:11 PM

McDonald's MRT ad calls out NSL, EWL stations with no outlets nearby

Mcnopoly.

June 19, 2023, 07:55 PM

US State Secretary Antony Blinken meets with top China foreign policy officials Wang Yi & Qin Gang

Both sides spoke for several hours.

June 19, 2023, 07:21 PM

Small states like S'pore need to be relevant to the world, Southeast Asia wants 'overlapping friends': Vivian Balakrishnan

He had a discussion on Singapore's global position, ties with the US and geopolitical issues.

June 19, 2023, 06:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.