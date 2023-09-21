Back

Median age of S'poreans & PRs who bought million dollar HDB flats: 40 years old

Accumulate enough money first.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 21, 2023, 11:59 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Million-dollar HDB resale flats have been making headlines in the past few months.

What has not been reported are the profiles of the buyers of such flats or their demographic mix.

In light of this data being excluded, Ang Mo Kio GRC Member of Parliament Gan Thiam Poh asked the Minister for National Development for the ages of those who have bought million-dollar HDB resale flats and the percentage of Singapore's permanent residents who have done so in the past eight years.

Median age: 40 years old

In response, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said from July 2015 to June 2023, less than 1 per cent of the HDB resale transaction registered were sold for a million dollars or more.

Among these buyers, the median age was 40 years old.

About 94 per cent of the buyers were Singapore citizens while about 6 per cent were permanent residents.

Related story

Top image via Google Maps

S'pore woman, 51, loses S$76,000 after downloading app to buy durian mooncake

The amount included S$50,000, which the woman planned to use as the downpayment for her HDB flat.

September 21, 2023, 11:51 AM

Fish soup stall owner ambushes Tanglin Halt Food Centre rival with wooden pole after 'staring' incident

The victim sustained a skull fracture from the attack, and his right wrist was permanently impaired.

September 21, 2023, 10:50 AM

SAFRA Swim For Hope returns in 2023 to support those with mental health struggles

Keep fit and do good at the same time.

September 21, 2023, 10:35 AM

Springleaf Prata Place giving 2 free plain pratas to each customer at 10 outlets on Sep. 25 & 26

The prata restaurant chain was featured in the 2023 edition of the Michelin Guide.

September 21, 2023, 01:38 AM

OCBC Digital app can be used for payments in China from Sep. 22, 2023

You can now pay at stores supporting Alipay+.

September 20, 2023, 07:25 PM

S'pore finance-related jobs gender pay gap shrunk from 27.1% to 15.6% in past decade

Minister of Manpower Tan See Leng said there is still a gap partly because more men are in higher-paying occupations.

September 20, 2023, 07:10 PM

MMA star Angela Lee opens up about 2017 suicide attempt & younger sis Victoria taking own life

First time cause of Victoria Lee's passing was revealed.

September 20, 2023, 06:56 PM

NEWater & desalinated water sources ensure S'pore is resilient to El Niño in coming months: Grace Fu

Stay hydrated.

September 20, 2023, 06:52 PM

10 reasons why we’re excited to cruise onboard Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas

There’s something for everyone on board.

September 20, 2023, 05:51 PM

Open category COE hits all-time high of S$144,640

S$144,000 price previously came with the car.

September 20, 2023, 05:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.