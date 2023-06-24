Back

Jumbo 1973 Tiong Bahru HDB flat sold for record S$1.5 million

About 49 years left on its lease.

Syahindah Ishak | June 24, 2023, 12:06 PM

A jumbo four-bedroom HDB resale flat at 50 Moh Guan Terrace, Tiong Bahru was sold for S$1.5 million, according to property portal 99.c0.

This is the now most expensive HDB resale flat ever sold in Singapore, overtaking the five-room HDB flat at SkyTerrace @ Dawson that was sold for S$1.418 million in 2022.

50 Moh Guan Terrace is a four-storey walk-up apartment.

Screenshot from Google Street View.

Jumbo four-room flat

The unit that was sold is a 1,894 sq ft jumbo four-room flat located on the fourth floor, EdgeProp reported.

It was formed by combining two adjacent three-room flats. The combined unit has four bedrooms.

Image via KF Property/FB.

Image via KF Property/FB.

This is bigger than the standard public housing unit. A four-room HDB BTO flat typically has a floor area of 1,001 sq ft.

This unit is also a rare one as there are only three four-room units at the block, according to 99.c0.

Moreover, jumbo flats are atypical for a central area like Tiong Bahru.

50 Moh Guan Terrace, however, does not have a lift, probably due to its building design.

About 49 years left on its lease

Completed in 1973, the sold unit is now 50 years old. It has a remaining lease of about 49 years left.

The sale was brokered by associate deputy division director of Knight Frank Property, Alvin Yeo, in May 2023.

Image via KF Property/FB.

No details were provided on who the flat was sold to.

Top image via Google Street View & KF Property Network/FB.

