Jumbo 1973 Tiong Bahru HDB flat sold for record S$1.5 million

A jumbo four-bedroom HDB resale flat at 50 Moh Guan Terrace, Tiong Bahru was sold for S$1.5 million, according to property portal 99.c0.

This is the now most expensive HDB resale flat ever sold in Singapore, overtaking the five-room HDB flat at SkyTerrace @ Dawson that was sold for S$1.418 million in 2022.

50 Moh Guan Terrace is a four-storey walk-up apartment.

Jumbo four-room flat

The unit that was sold is a 1,894 sq ft jumbo four-room flat located on the fourth floor, EdgeProp reported.

It was formed by combining two adjacent three-room flats. The combined unit has four bedrooms.

This is bigger than the standard public housing unit. A four-room HDB BTO flat typically has a floor area of 1,001 sq ft.

This unit is also a rare one as there are only three four-room units at the block, according to 99.c0.

Moreover, jumbo flats are atypical for a central area like Tiong Bahru.

50 Moh Guan Terrace, however, does not have a lift, probably due to its building design.

About 49 years left on its lease

Completed in 1973, the sold unit is now 50 years old. It has a remaining lease of about 49 years left.

The sale was brokered by associate deputy division director of Knight Frank Property, Alvin Yeo, in May 2023.

No details were provided on who the flat was sold to.

Top image via Google Street View & KF Property Network/FB.