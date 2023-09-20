Dutch DJ Martin Garrix to perform at ZoukOut 2023

Beach music festival ZoukOut 2023 is set to take place at Siloso Beach in Sentosa on Dec. 2 and 3.

Part of the lineup has been revealed in recent months, including Japan-born singer Joji and Swedish DJ Alesso.

Newly added to the list is Dutch DJ Martin Garrix.

Garrix is set to headline the second day of the music festival, supported by Illenium and Carta.

The DJ is known for songs like "Animals" and "In the Name of Love".

Meanwhile, Alesso will be headlining day one of the festival, followed by Australian DJ Fisher and Acraze.

Tickets for ZoukOut can be purchased via:

Ticketmaster's website

+65 3158 8588

All SingPost outlets

Top image from ZoukOut