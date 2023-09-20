Back

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix to perform at ZoukOut 2023

In the name of loveeee.

Fasiha Nazren | September 20, 2023, 11:51 AM

Beach music festival ZoukOut 2023 is set to take place at Siloso Beach in Sentosa on Dec. 2 and 3.

Part of the lineup has been revealed in recent months, including Japan-born singer Joji and Swedish DJ Alesso.

Newly added to the list is Dutch DJ Martin Garrix.

Photo from ZoukOut.

Garrix is set to headline the second day of the music festival, supported by Illenium and Carta.

The DJ is known for songs like "Animals" and "In the Name of Love".

Meanwhile, Alesso will be headlining day one of the festival, followed by Australian DJ Fisher and Acraze.

Photo from ZoukOut.

Tickets for ZoukOut can be purchased via:

Top image from ZoukOut

