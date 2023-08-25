Back

'Glimpse of Us' singer Joji coming to ZoukOut 2023

Gimme gimme love.

Fasiha Nazren | August 25, 2023, 10:00 AM

Events

Beach music festival ZoukOut is returning this year to Sentosa's Siloso Beach.

The event will run from Dec. 2 to 3, 2023.

The music festival previously announced that acts like Alesso and FISHER will be performing at this year's ZoukOut.

Joining the list of acts who will be at ZoukOut 2023 is Japan-born singer Joji.

The singer is known for hits like "Glimpse of Us" and "Sanctuary".

Joji is currently on his Pandemonium World Tour and recently added dates to the Asia leg of the tour, including Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia.

More details on ZoukOut 2023 are available on their website.

Top image from @sushitrash on Instagram and Zouk Singapore.

