DPM Lawrence Wong's wife steals hearts with appearance at President Tharman's inauguration

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was sworn in as the ninth President of Singapore at his inauguration ceremony on Sep. 14.

While congratulations for the newly minted president were in order, many people seemed enraptured by an attendee who makes rare appearances on social media.

Namely, Loo Tze Lui, the vice president of Singapore’s Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA).

Also the wife of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

Although Loo's cameos on the ceremony's livestream were sparse and fleeting, it didn't stop one of her fans from stitching together a TikTok video of her moments on screen.

She's beauty, she's grace

The first clip showed Loo dressed in a sleek black cheongsam as she greeted former President Halimah Yacob and her husband.

Here's another shot of Loo at the inauguration ceremony.

And another, featuring Loo's serene profile.

TikTok loses its mind

TikTok users, as expected, collectively lost their minds at the poise and beauty exuded by the elusive Loo.

Some bro congratulated Wong in a very bro way.

Some on TikTok agreed that there were actually two winners that day at Tharman's inauguration.

Meanwhile, Wong himself has been known to turn a head or two on TikTok:

As per Loo's profile provided by the YMCA Singapore, she is currently running a single family office where she manages the public markets portfolio and direct investments, and oversees real estate assets.

Loo has over 25 years of experience in the areas of finance and investments.

She spent over a decade working in corporate finance and wealth management, and four years with an institutional real estate investment fund.

