Tharman to be inaugurated as S'pore's 9th president on Sep. 14, 2023

Swearing in.

Nigel Chua | September 02, 2023, 01:45 AM

The Inauguration of the ninth President of Singapore will be held on Thursday, Sep. 14, 2023 at the Istana, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sep. 2.

President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam claimed victory in the 2023 presidential election, emerging with 70.4 per cent of the valid votes in the three-cornered fight.

He garnered 1,746,427 of the 2,480,760 votes cast for the candidates.

Top photo via Sheryl Seah and Andrew Koay

