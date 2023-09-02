Tharman to be inaugurated as S'pore's 9th president on Sep. 14, 2023

The Inauguration of the ninth President of Singapore will be held on Thursday, Sep. 14, 2023 at the Istana, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sep. 2.
President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam claimed victory in the 2023 presidential election, emerging with 70.4 per cent of the valid votes in the three-cornered fight.
He garnered 1,746,427 of the 2,480,760 votes cast for the candidates.
Top photo via Sheryl Seah and Andrew Koay
