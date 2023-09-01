Back

Lawrence Wong plays Taylor Swift's 'Love Story' on guitar as tribute to teachers for Teachers' Day

He's in his Swiftie Era.

Hannah Martens | September 01, 2023, 03:30 PM

WhatsappEven though Teachers' Day has been pushed back to Sep. 11 to make way for the 2023 Presidential Election's Polling Day, it didn't stop Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong from paying tribute to all teachers on Sep. 1.

Wong posted a short clip on TikTok of him playing Taylor Swift's "Love Story" on guitar, wishing all teachers a "Happy Teachers' Day".

Dedicated the song to all the teachers

Wong thanked all the teachers for their hard work and sacrifices.

"Thank you teachers. For your love, care and dedication. For your guidance and mentorship. For being a constant source of inspiration. For your unwavering support in lessons and life. Happy Teachers' Day!"

@lawrencewongst Happy Teachers' Day to all the amazing teachers out there!📚 #Singapore #TeachersDay #Teacher #Taylorswift #Guitar #study #learn ♬ original sound - Lawrence Wong

Many in the comment sections praised Wong for his guitar skills.

Screenshot via Lawrence Wong/TikTok

Teachers' Day on Sep. 11, 2023

Usually, Teachers' Day in Singapore would fall on the first Friday of September.

However, Sep. 1, 2023, is Polling Day for the Presidential Election 2023, so Teachers' Day has been pushed back to Sep. 11, 2023, the first Monday after the one-week September school holidays.

