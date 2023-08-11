Back

S'pore Teachers' Day on Sep. 1 moved to Sep. 11 due to Presidential Election polling day

Teachers' Day will now fall on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023.

Hannah Martens | August 11, 2023, 04:06 PM

Events

Teachers' Day and the GCE N-level examinations have been pushed back following the issuance of the writ of election with Polling Day for Presidential Election 2023 to fall on Sep. 1, 2023.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong issued the writ of election on Aug. 11.

The Ministry of Education and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) released a statement that the dates of Teachers' Day and GCE N-level examinations will be pushed back as a result.

Previously scheduled on Friday, Sep. 1, 2023, Teachers' Day will now fall on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023, which is the first Monday after the one-week September school holidays.

For the GCE N-level examinations, papers that have been scheduled to take place on Sep. 11, will now be shifted back to Tuesday, Sep. 12, and Wednesday, Sep. 20.

This is to provide certainty for candidates preparing for their examinations, said MOE.

What happens if you can't vote?

If you failed to vote in an election in Singapore, your name will be removed from the certified register of electors of the electoral division that you belong to and cannot vote at subsequent presidential and parliamentary elections.

But you may apply to restore your name to the register using your Singpass, according to the Elections Department (ELD).

Or you may seek over-the-counter assistance at any community centre/ club or the ELD.

A fee of S$50 will be imposed if you do not have a valid reason for not voting and want to vote in the next round.

Early application for restoration of name to the Registers of Electors is strongly encouraged.

However, no restoration can be made once a writ for an election for the next round of polling is issued.

Why the forfeit of the right to vote?

According to the ELD, voting is compulsory in Singapore as it is as much a fundamental right of citizenship as it is a civic responsibility to be exercised by citizens to choose and elect their leaders in a democracy.

All Singapore citizens whose names are in the Registers of Electors have to cast their votes on Polling Day.

At the end of the election, the Returning Officer will compile the list of qualified electors who did not vote in the election, known as non-voters, and pass the list to the Registration Officer.

The Registration Officer will then remove their names from the certified register of electors of the electoral divisions that they belong to.

Non-voters are also disqualified from being a candidate at any subsequent presidential or parliamentary election.

Valid reasons for not voting

When applying for restoration of their names to the Registers of Electors, non-voters are to state their reasons for failing to cast their vote at the earlier election.

Some of the acceptable reasons are working overseas (including being on a business trip) at the time of the poll, studying overseas at the time of the poll, living with their spouse who is working or studying overseas, overseas vacation, and illness, or delivering a baby.

What to do if you foresee you cannot vote?

After Nomination Day, which is on Aug. 22 for the upcoming Presidential Election, if a qualified elector’s electoral division is contested and he is unable to vote in the election due to unforeseen circumstances, but wishes to vote at future elections, he may pre-apply for his name to be restored to the registers.

This can be done by submitting an application online via the Services provided on the ELD website using Singpass or seek over-the-counter assistance at any community centre/ club or the ELD.

Applications for restoration of names received during the election period will only be processed after the list of electors who had failed to vote at the election, also known as the non-voter list, is compiled after the election.

If you can vote, just go ahead

In the event that the qualified elector is subsequently able to vote in the election, he may still proceed to cast his vote at his allotted polling station.

His earlier application to restore his name will be automatically voided.

Top photo via MOE/Facebook.

