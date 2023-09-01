Kim Lim giving away Porsche, 1st class tickets to Europe to get people to support her beauty biz

Billionaire heiress Kim Lim is giving away very generous prizes through her beauty business, illumia Therapeutics.
The top prize is a Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Taycan models are priced from S$389,458 on Porsche Singapore's website.
The prizes
There's more than just the car up for grabs.
The three prizes are:
- A Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo
- Four round-trip first class tickets to Europe, and five days accommodation
- Four round-trip business class tickets to Europe, and five days accommodation
The mechanics
There are, of course, criteria that those who want a shiny new ride have to fulfil.
They must:
- Like and follow illumia Therapeutics on Facebook and Instagram
- Purchase a qualifying facial or body package from illumia Therapeutics
- Share this Instagram post onto a public account, and tag illumia Therapeutics
- Share in the comments one thing they love about illumia Therapeutics
The giveaway ends at 11:59pm on Dec. 31, 2023, and the winner will be announced on Jan. 1, 2024.
Some people will be starting their year on a high, then.
Top photos from Kim Lim & illumia Therapeutics' respective Instagram accounts.
