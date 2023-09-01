Back

Kim Lim giving away Porsche, 1st class tickets to Europe to get people to support her beauty biz

We also want.

September 01, 2023, 09:50 PM

Billionaire heiress Kim Lim is giving away very generous prizes through her beauty business, illumia Therapeutics.

The top prize is a Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Taycan models are priced from S$389,458 on Porsche Singapore's website.

The prizes

There's more than just the car up for grabs.

The three prizes are:

  1. A Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

  2. Four round-trip first class tickets to Europe, and five days accommodation

  3. Four round-trip business class tickets to Europe, and five days accommodation

The mechanics

There are, of course, criteria that those who want a shiny new ride have to fulfil.

They must:

  • Like and follow illumia Therapeutics on Facebook and Instagram

  • Purchase a qualifying facial or body package from illumia Therapeutics

  • Share this Instagram post onto a public account, and tag illumia Therapeutics

  • Share in the comments one thing they love about illumia Therapeutics

The giveaway ends at 11:59pm on Dec. 31, 2023, and the winner will be announced on Jan. 1, 2024.

Some people will be starting their year on a high, then.

Top photos from Kim Lim & illumia Therapeutics' respective Instagram accounts.

