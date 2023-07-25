Kim Lim throws birthday bash in Bangkok ahead of beauty business opening in Thailand

Singapore billionaire heiress Kim Lim's birthday bash this year took place in Thailand.

Lim celebrated her 32nd birthday at Capella Bangkok on Jul. 23. In addition to the garden reception, Lim stuck to the floral theme with a huge bouquet centrepiece made from tens of thousands of flowers.

The party also had over 30 cakes, including cube cakes featuring magazine covers of Lim over the years.

Over 250 guests

Many celebrities and influencers attended her birthday bash, with the total adding up to about 250 guests, some of whom flew in from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and South Korea.

Here are some of the attendees:

There were also video messages by those who could not make the party in person. These included the likes of football legend David Beckham and former Girls' Generation member Jessica Jung.

There was also a fireworks display.

After dinner came the afterparty:

Venturing beyond Singapore

In a statement shared with Mothership, Lim's team shared that she chose Bangkok for her party as she will be rolling out her beauty services and products in the city in the coming months.

In Singapore, she owns Papilla Haircare, Illumia Therapeutics, and Illumia Medical.

Lim currently spends the bulk of her time in Thailand to oversee the expansion of her beauty empire. The entrepreneur is currently "in talks with a few non-profit organisations (...) to plan for more long-term and sustainable projects".

The team has shared that she will be focusing on those living in less developed areas, as many of them "don't have the means to meet daily basic needs".

