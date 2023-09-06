Back

Kim Lim donates crackers & shampoo to 500 elderly & low-income Beach Road residents

Giving back to the community.

Khine Zin Htet | September 06, 2023, 05:49 PM

Singaporean heiress Kim Lim held a charity event at Beach Road on Aug. 26 to help elderly individuals and lower-income residents.

Headed by her company KLHealth in collaboration with Shan Chay Medical Institute and volunteers from Aixin Troopers, the event saw 500 shopping trolleys filled with daily necessities distributed.

Photo from Aixin Troopers

The essential items distributed included coffee, cream crackers, shampoo and dishwashing liquid.

Photo by Aixin Troopers

Donation drive

Along with volunteers, Lim distributed the items to residents in the Beach Road community.

Photo from Aixin Troopers

Lim's six-year-old son, Kyden, also joined in on the volunteering.

Photo from Aixin Troopers

Some volunteers also visited the homes of individuals with special needs to deliver the goods.

Photo from Aixin Troopers

Not the first time

The entrepreneur is no stranger to philanthropy.

In 2022, Lim invited underprivileged children to her birthday party, which she aptly named "Kandy Carnival".

She also extended her philanthropic efforts overseas by awarding scholarships to children in Thailand and providing essential items to over 200 monks and 200 locals in the area.

Top photos from Aixin Troopers

