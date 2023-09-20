Ex-S'pore Idol judge Ken Lim slapped with fresh charge of insulting woman's modesty during music career talk

Former "Singapore Idol" judge Ken Lim Chih Chiang has been slapped with a seventh charge on Sep. 20.

The 59-year-old is accused in the fresh charge of insulting the modesty of a woman while discussing a career in music.

The latest charge sheet indicated that he allegedly said to the woman, “are you a virgin” and “what if I have sex with you right now”.

The incident allegedly took place sometime between 7pm and 10:30pm on July 25, 2012 at the Hype Records office located at 221 Henderson Road.

Hype Records is a concert promoter, record label and artiste management agency, which Lim runs.

In total, there have been five alleged victims so far.

The seven charges relate to incidents between 1998 and 2013.

The incidents took place either at his office or at his home.

1st charge

Nov. 23, 2021, at Hype Records, 221 Henderson Road: Charged with using criminal force on a 25-year-old woman to touch her breast.

2nd charge

Sometime between 1999 to 2002, at Hype Records, 221 Henderson Road: Charged with intending to insult the modesty of a female artiste V2 by allegedly asking her if she was a virgin, how could she write deeper songs if she was sexually inexperienced, whether he could be her first sex partner, and how she pleasured herself sexually.

3rd charge

Sometime between 1999 to 2002, at Hype Records, 221 Henderson Road: Charged with intending to insult the modesty of a female artiste V2 by allegedly asking her to write out her sexual fantasies as homework and offering himself as a sexual partner to fulfil her sexual fantasies.

4th charge

Sometime in 2013, at Hype Records, 221 Henderson Road: Charged with intending to insult the modesty of a female artiste V3 by allegedly telling her that if she could have sex for nothing, why not have sex for something, and allegedly unbuckling his belt and removing his belt strap.

5th charge

Sometime between 1998 and 1999 at Lim's home: Charged with intending to insult the modesty of a female artiste V4 by allegedly showing her a pornographic video involving a woman and multiple partners.

6th charge

Sometime between 1998 and 1999, at Hype Records, 221 Henderson Road: Charged with intending to insult the modesty of a female artiste V4 by allegedly telling her that she was sexually inexperienced and that Lim could assist her with this.

7th charge

July 25, 2012, between 7pm and 10:30pm at Hype Records, 221 Henderson Road: Charged with intending to insult the modesty of a woman V5 while speaking to her about a career in music by allegedly saying, “are you a virgin” and “what if I have sex with you right now”.

Lawyers' statement

Lim is defended by lawyers from WongPartnership, comprising Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng, Paul Loy and Calvin Ong.

According to CNA, the lawyers released a statement that said Lim is ready to defend himself "at the earliest juncture".

He was first charged in March 2023.

The statement added that the prosecution progressively preferred additional charges against Lim instead of going to trial, highlighting that the current charges "allege that modesty had been insulted in respect of some words supposedly spoken dating back 10 to 20 (or more) years ago".

Lim could be jailed for up to a year, fined or both for each count of insulting a woman's modesty.

If found guilty of molestation, he faces a jail term of up to two years, a fine or both. The punishment also includes caning, but offenders above 50 are not caned.

He is set to return to court on Sep. 22, 2023.

Top photos via Mothership & Singapore Idol