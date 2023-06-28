Back

Former S'pore Idol judge Ken Lim charged with insulting modesty of 3 other women, faces 6 charges in total

He will return to court on July 7.

Syahindah Ishak | June 28, 2023, 11:47 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim Chih Chiang, who is already facing a molestation charge, is now accused of insulting the modesty of three other women.

All three women were artistes at the time of the alleged offences, which took place on different occasions between 1998 and 2013.

Lim, who is the executive director of record label Hype Records, was handed five fresh charges on Wednesday (Jun. 28) in relation to the three new victims.

The 59-year-old is now facing a total of six charges.

Allegedly showed Victim A a porn video

Sometime between 1998 and 1999, while at his home, Lim allegedly showed Victim A a pornographic video.

The video depicted a woman engaging in penetrative sex with multiple men.

During that same period, at the Hypes Records office, Lim allegedly told the same woman that she was sexually inexperienced and that he could assist her with this.

Allegedly asked Victim B if he could be her first sex partner

Sometime between 1999 and 2002 at the Hypes Records office, Lim allegedly asked another woman various sexual questions, such as whether she was a virgin.

He purportedly questioned how she could write "deeper songs" if she was sexually inexperienced and asked if he could be her first sex partner.

Lim also allegedly asked her to write out her sexual fantasies as "homework", and allegedly offered himself as a sexual partner to fulfil her sexual fantasies.

Allegedly unbuckled his belt in front of Victim C

In 2013 at the Hypes Records office, Lim allegedly told a third woman that "if she could have sex for nothing, why not have sex for something".

He also allegedly unbuckled his belt and removed his belt strap.

Lim will return to court on July 7.

Top images by Mothership & perfectgroupies/YouTube.

Girl turns back to help elderly woman cross Commonwealth Ave after traffic light turns green

Wholesome.

June 28, 2023, 01:27 PM

Driver, 55, dies after car skids & plunges into canal along PIE

Condolences.

June 28, 2023, 12:18 PM

China’s EU envoy does not object to Ukraine restoring its territorial integrity, including Crimea

Ukraine's President Zelensky has vowed to reclaim its territory up to its 1991 borders.

June 28, 2023, 12:12 PM

McDonald's S'pore launches new cocoa-nut pie

Cocoa? Nut? Coconut? Cocoa-nut?

June 28, 2023, 11:59 AM

Liang Seah Street at Bugis to remain car-free on weekend evenings until Oct. 1, 2023

It will be a pedestrian-only street from Fridays to Sundays, 7pm to 12am.

June 28, 2023, 11:19 AM

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao to marry his manager of 16 years

A very sweet proposal.

June 28, 2023, 10:02 AM

Minimalistic cafe near Outram Park has charging points & cakes named 'Claire' & 'Charles'

Digital nomads can work or chill here.

June 28, 2023, 02:04 AM

Michelin Guide S'pore 2023: A complete list of F&B places that made the list

For your next payday consideration.

June 27, 2023, 08:23 PM

Taiwanese singer Chou Yi-Pei accuses ex-boss Chen Chien-chou of sexual harassment

In response, Chen released a statement through his lawyers, calling Chou's allegations "baseless and factually untrue".

June 27, 2023, 07:17 PM

FairPrice Group offering S$0.50 deals, limited edition merchandise, vouchers & rewards till Aug. 3, 2023

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

June 27, 2023, 06:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.