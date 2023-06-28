Former S'pore Idol judge Ken Lim charged with insulting modesty of 3 other women, faces 6 charges in total

Former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim Chih Chiang, who is already facing a molestation charge, is now accused of insulting the modesty of three other women.

All three women were artistes at the time of the alleged offences, which took place on different occasions between 1998 and 2013.

Lim, who is the executive director of record label Hype Records, was handed five fresh charges on Wednesday (Jun. 28) in relation to the three new victims.

The 59-year-old is now facing a total of six charges.

Allegedly showed Victim A a porn video

Sometime between 1998 and 1999, while at his home, Lim allegedly showed Victim A a pornographic video.

The video depicted a woman engaging in penetrative sex with multiple men.

During that same period, at the Hypes Records office, Lim allegedly told the same woman that she was sexually inexperienced and that he could assist her with this.

Allegedly asked Victim B if he could be her first sex partner

Sometime between 1999 and 2002 at the Hypes Records office, Lim allegedly asked another woman various sexual questions, such as whether she was a virgin.

He purportedly questioned how she could write "deeper songs" if she was sexually inexperienced and asked if he could be her first sex partner.

Lim also allegedly asked her to write out her sexual fantasies as "homework", and allegedly offered himself as a sexual partner to fulfil her sexual fantasies.

Allegedly unbuckled his belt in front of Victim C

In 2013 at the Hypes Records office, Lim allegedly told a third woman that "if she could have sex for nothing, why not have sex for something".

He also allegedly unbuckled his belt and removed his belt strap.

Lim will return to court on July 7.

