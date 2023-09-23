Spacious heritage houses in Katong up for rent

Do you always imagine having more space at home while living in the heart of a mature estate very close to amenities?

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) has put the spotlight on some of the semi-furnished heritage houses in Katong that are available for rent from the state.

The properties are nestled within a tranquil neighbourhood near Tanjong Katong Road, East Coast Park and not far from Parkway Parade and I12 Katong malls.

Katong heritage cluster

According to SLA, the terrace house in the Katong heritage estate that was featured was built over 70 years ago.

It was one of numerous houses created for government officers during the colonial administration.

Based on publicly available information, this is one of the 42 terraced houses in the Katong heritage cluster found off Haig Road.

The total land area for each house is between approximately 2,303sqft and 2,475sqft, while the gross floor area is 1,360sqft.

Gross floor area measures the entire covered floor area of a property, such as the house, as well as other quarters, garage, or buildings on site.

Recently refurbished

The properties, which appear to have relatively new interiors, are along Jalan Binjai, Jalan Gajus, Jalan Tembusu and Jalan Beringin, and were upgraded and restored in 2022.

New floor tiles and air conditioning have been added, with modern kitchen cabinets installed.

As of Sep. 23, some five of these Katong heritage houses are up for rent.

In the SLA video, a walkthrough of the house revealed that bedrooms on the second floor have built-in wardrobes, with a spacious hall area with large windows.

The house also comes with its own backyard and separate shower and toilet facilities.

The properties have also been fitted out with fans, lights, hood, hob, air-conditioning and water heater.

Rental rates

According to a December 2022 Straits Times article, monthly rents for returning tenants started at S$4,500 for middle units and S$4,800 for corner units.

The houses were previously occupied by these tenants before their makeover and they were given the option to move back in.

Prior to being upgraded, the units fetched rents of between S$2,500 and S$3,200.

For new tenants, transacted rentals from open bidding at the end of 2022 were between S$5,300 and S$6,800, according to ST.

SLA said rental rates are guided by prevailing market rates determined by an independent valuer and the results of recent open bidding exercises for other state properties, ST reported.

Rents are for a two-year tenancy period.

However, for those who are looking for a shorter tenancy, 6 Jalan Binjai is available for rent for 17 months until Jan. 10, 2025 as a replacement tenant is being sought to takeover the remaining lease.

Current tenants' experience

One family, who has been living in the heritage terrace house, has provided a glimpse of what their life is like.

Not only do they have space to host gatherings in their backyard, they are able to maintain their own garden to produce their own vegetables for personal consumption.The showcasing of properties for rent from the state is not new.

Previously, SLA highlighted a colonial bungalow near the Orchard area that was also looking for tenants.

