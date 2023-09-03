Couple dance in Bayfront MRT to piano music played by busker with autism

A couple was filmed dancing to music played by a busker with autism at Bayfront MRT station on Aug. 25, 2023.

The joyous scene was captured and uploaded to TikTok by user @smrtservice (not the official SMRT account).

In the video, the couple could be seen dancing with light and quick steps before making some swirls.

Even though the video was filmed from a distance, their cheerful smiles were easily discernible.

A group of onlookers gathered, with one seen filming the couple's dance moves with his phone.

Busker is an award-winning pianist with autism

The musician who made the scene possible was Joshua German, an award-winning jazz and classical pianist with autism, according to the caption of the video.

The 26-year-old has been playing the piano since he was a child, and he now plays at events, restaurants, and hotels all over Singapore, he wrote on his website.

He is also a recipient of the Goh Chok Tong Enable Awards for 2019 and an endorsed busker under the National Arts Council Singapore Busking Scheme, said SMRT in a Facebook post last month.

German's performance at Bayfront MRT station was part of SMRT's "Communities in Station" programme to enhance the vibrancy of MRT stations with live performances and to provide opportunities for buskers with disabilities.

He performed on four occasions at Tampines and Bayfront MRT stations in August 2023, and played National Day songs in celebration of Singapore's 58th birthday.

Pianos in MRT stations

In a July 2023 press release, SMRT announced that it would be placing a piano at Orchard MRT, Tanjong Pagar MRT, and Bayfront MRT stations for members of the public to use as part of its "Music in Community" project.

Sponsored by Singapore FOZL Group Pte Ltd, CREC Construction Pte Ltd, and VIPTeacher Pte Ltd, the pianos will be placed at the MRT stations for a year before being donated to community groups.

The frame of the piano at Bayfront MRT station was decorated by more than 200 students from the ages of four to 13 from five different schools: APSN Chaoyang School, APSN Katong School, My First Skool Chin Swee, PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Punggol Coast Blk 410A (EY), and Skool4Kidz Preschool @ Sembawang Sunbreeze.

The artwork was then mounted onto the piano by students from APSN Chaoyang and APSN Katong, together with the Minister for Communications and Information, Josephine Teo.

