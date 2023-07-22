Back

Bayfront MRT station has piano for members of public to play

Two other pianos will be placed at Orchard and Tanjong Pagar MRT stations.

Andrew Koay | July 22, 2023, 06:49 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Commuters who feel the sudden urge to bust out their musical skills now have the option of doing so at Bayfront MRT station.

As part of its "Music in Community" project, SMRT Trains has placed a piano at the Circle Line station for members of the public to use.

According to a Jul. 22 press release, SMRT's project aims to "enhance vibrancy within its stations and enrich commuters' overall experience on its network".

Two other pianos will be placed in SMRT's network by the end of August 2023 — one in Orchard MRT station and the other at Tanjong Pagar MRT station.

The pianos — which are sponsored by Singapore FOZL Group Pte Ltd, CREC Construction Pte Ltd, and VIPTeacher Pte Ltd — will be placed at the MRT stations for a year before being donated to community groups.

Piano decorated by

The piano's frame was decorated by more than 200 students from the ages of four to 13 from five different schools: APSN Chaoyang School, APSN Katong School, My First Skool Chin Swee, PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Punggol Coast Blk 410A (EY), and Skool4Kidz Preschool @ Sembawang Sunbreeze.

The artwork was then mounted onto the piano by students from APSN Chaoyang and APSN Katong, together with the Minister for Communications and Information, Josephine Teo.

Minister Josephine Teo Engaging Students at SMRT's Music in Community Launch Event Image from SMRT

Minister Josephine Teo Mounting Decorative Artwork with Student at SMRT's Music in Community Launch Event Image from SMRT

Teo was in attendance at the launch of the Bayfront piano as the event's guest-of-honour.

"Our commuters come from diverse backgrounds, but music is a common denominator that many can relate to," said SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai.

"'SMRT’s Music in Community' is one of our initiatives to liven up our station spaces, spark conversations, and connect communities."

Top image by TheTrainGuy1849 via Wikimedia Commons and from SMRT

Clearance sale at Four Star’s Kallang Flagship store from Jul. 26 to 30 with premium label mattresses from S$199

Other furniture at the sale includes sofas, dining sets, and coffee tables.

July 23, 2023, 11:00 AM

M'sian singer calls out The 1975 for being 'reckless' at Good Vibes Festival, wanted to dedicate set to late mum

She called Matty Healy a disappointment.

July 22, 2023, 07:06 PM

Schoolboy cuts across North Buona Vista Rd junction on scooter dangerously, narrowly avoids getting hit by car

Not safe at all.

July 22, 2023, 06:31 PM

S'pore girl, 24, with no history of heart problems has only 10% of heart working after cardiogenic shock

Oh no.

July 22, 2023, 04:59 PM

Porsche driver, 53, could be jailed for life for hitting & killing S'porean man in Taiwan road accident

The man has a history of drunk driving offences.

July 22, 2023, 03:57 PM

S$88++ 8-course dinner teppanyaki omakase at Great World City with A5 wagyu beef

This meal was fire.

July 22, 2023, 03:37 PM

M'sia's Good Vibes Festival cancelled after The 1975 singer kisses bandmate on stage, band blacklisted

He also spoke out about the Malaysian government's LGBT laws.

July 22, 2023, 02:48 PM

S'pore woman refunded S$28,000 after man who sold her counterfeit luxury watches sued her for payment

Her friend sued her for S$16,000 after she did not pay for the second watch.

July 22, 2023, 01:56 PM

25 people, aged 31 to 76, arrested for illegal gambling activities along Gambas Crescent

Police investigations are ongoing.

July 22, 2023, 11:21 AM

Ex-Senior Minister & presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam is on TikTok

Meeting residents in the Bukit Panjang area.

July 22, 2023, 11:19 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.