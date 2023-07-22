Bayfront MRT station has piano for members of public to play

Commuters who feel the sudden urge to bust out their musical skills now have the option of doing so at Bayfront MRT station.

As part of its "Music in Community" project, SMRT Trains has placed a piano at the Circle Line station for members of the public to use.

According to a Jul. 22 press release, SMRT's project aims to "enhance vibrancy within its stations and enrich commuters' overall experience on its network".

Two other pianos will be placed in SMRT's network by the end of August 2023 — one in Orchard MRT station and the other at Tanjong Pagar MRT station.

The pianos — which are sponsored by Singapore FOZL Group Pte Ltd, CREC Construction Pte Ltd, and VIPTeacher Pte Ltd — will be placed at the MRT stations for a year before being donated to community groups.

Piano decorated by

The piano's frame was decorated by more than 200 students from the ages of four to 13 from five different schools: APSN Chaoyang School, APSN Katong School, My First Skool Chin Swee, PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Punggol Coast Blk 410A (EY), and Skool4Kidz Preschool @ Sembawang Sunbreeze.

The artwork was then mounted onto the piano by students from APSN Chaoyang and APSN Katong, together with the Minister for Communications and Information, Josephine Teo.

Teo was in attendance at the launch of the Bayfront piano as the event's guest-of-honour.

"Our commuters come from diverse backgrounds, but music is a common denominator that many can relate to," said SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai.

"'SMRT’s Music in Community' is one of our initiatives to liven up our station spaces, spark conversations, and connect communities."

Top image by TheTrainGuy1849 via Wikimedia Commons and from SMRT