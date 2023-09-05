Cinnabon opening 2nd outlet in S'pore at ION Orchard

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

The opening of Cinnabon's first outlet in Singapore at Raffles City earlier this year caused a frenzy with long queues.

Good news for fans of the cinnamon rolls chain — they are opening their second outlet in Singapore soon.

It will be located at Ion Orchard's Basement 4.

However, the official opening date has yet to be announced.

Prices

At the Raffles City outlet, the classic and chocolate cinnamon rolls are going at S$6.20 each while the caramel pecan flavoured ones are priced at S$7.60 each.

Smaller-sized buns called Minibons are also available:

Mini Classic (S$4.20)

Mini Chocobon (S$4.50)

Mini Caramel Pecanibon (S$4.80)

Pop-up at Jurong Point

For the Westies, Cinnabon also has a pop-up kiosk at the Jurong Point Food Feastival until Sep. 10.

Located at Jurong Point's Level 1, they are opened daily from 11am to 9:15pm.

In addition to their classics, they have a new limited edition flavour called Mini Coconut Kayabon (S$4.50).

Top photos from Lee Wei Lin and cinnabon/Instagram.