Back

Cinnabon opening 2nd outlet in S'pore at ION Orchard

Can't wait.

Khine Zin Htet | September 05, 2023, 06:01 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

The opening of Cinnabon's first outlet in Singapore at Raffles City earlier this year caused a frenzy with long queues.

Good news for fans of the cinnamon rolls chain — they are opening their second outlet in Singapore soon.

It will be located at Ion Orchard's Basement 4.

Photo by Lee Weilin.

However, the official opening date has yet to be announced.

Prices

Cinnabon at Raffles City. Photo from cinnabon.sg/Instagram

At the Raffles City outlet, the classic and chocolate cinnamon rolls are going at S$6.20 each while the caramel pecan flavoured ones are priced at S$7.60 each.

Smaller-sized buns called Minibons are also available:

  • Mini Classic (S$4.20)

  • Mini Chocobon (S$4.50)

  • Mini Caramel Pecanibon (S$4.80)

Pop-up at Jurong Point

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cinnabon Singapore (@cinnabon.sg)

For the Westies, Cinnabon also has a pop-up kiosk at the Jurong Point Food Feastival until Sep. 10.

Located at Jurong Point's Level 1, they are opened daily from 11am to 9:15pm.

In addition to their classics, they have a new limited edition flavour called Mini Coconut Kayabon (S$4.50).

Top photos from Lee Wei Lin and cinnabon/Instagram. 

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Free Texas Chicken S'pore hoodie with every S$34.90 set

Peak fashion.

September 05, 2023, 06:29 PM

3 female S’porean racers share why & how they ‘go for 100%’ in their work & personal life

‘Putting pedal to the metal’, in more ways than one.

September 05, 2023, 06:18 PM

Buangkok Hawker Centre at Sengkang Grand Mall opening in Nov. 2023

Exciting.

September 05, 2023, 06:15 PM

Woman, 20, rescued after being 'possessed' while hiking in M'sia hill

Videos show the woman on all fours and "growling".

September 05, 2023, 05:59 PM

Fake 'official' Jane Ittogi Facebook page taken down

She doesn't have any social media accounts.

September 05, 2023, 05:55 PM

9 branded items for less than S$600: this S’porean is set to save S$480 at Lazada’s 9.9 Sale

Indulge in your inner shopaholic.

September 05, 2023, 05:19 PM

Kim's Famous Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee owner to sell recipe, says eldest son can't carry on his business

The eldest son said he had previously helped his father to pay off more than S$100,000 in debt by running his own business.

September 05, 2023, 04:15 PM

Yishun landlord evicts ‘unhygenic’ tenant, landlady allegedly takes out knife when asked to return deposit

Yikes.

September 05, 2023, 03:31 PM

S'porean rapper Subhas Nair jailed 6 weeks for attempting to promote ill-will between racial & religious groups

During his trial, the judge said that alleging that Singapore's authorities are discriminatory on racial and religious grounds is just as serious as using racial slurs.

September 05, 2023, 03:27 PM

Putin to meet Kim Jong Un, North Korea to supply Russia with weapons

The meeting is expected to take place in September.

September 05, 2023, 03:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.