Anthony Chen's 'Breaking Ice' selected as S'pore's entry to Oscars Best International Film 2024

Anthony Chen's film, "The Breaking Ice", has been selected as Singapore's entry to the 96th Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars, in 2024 in the Best International Film category by the Singapore Film Commission.

The nomination was announced by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in a Sep. 29 media release.

Last year, the Singapore-Korea co-production, "Ajoomma," was submitted as Singapore's entry into the same category.

The film was directed by He Shuming and produced by Chen.

3rd film to represent S'pore at the Oscars

"The Breaking Ice" is Chen's third directional effort to be selected as Singapore's entry for the Best International Film category at the Academy Awards.

His previous features that have represented Singapore for the Oscars were "Ilo Ilo" (2013) and "Wet Season" (2019).

Specifically, "Ilo Ilo," which is also Chen's debut film, clinched the Camera d'Or award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013.

In response to the selection, the homegrown director said it is "an honour" to be selected as Singapore's Oscar submission once again and looks forward to sharing the film with the world:

"It is an honour once again to be selected as Singapore's Oscar submission and also even more meaningful in a year when I have been invited into The Academy. This film wouldn't have been possible without the creative talents and passion of our very international team. I look forward to sharing this film with audiences in the States and around the world."

Details of "The Breaking Ice"

Starring Chinese actors Zhou Dongyu, Liu Haoran, and Qu Chuxiao, the film follows the blossoming friendship of its three main characters as they discover warmth in their shared isolation over a weekend in the winter snow in the Chinese northern town of Yanji.

Earlier in May, it premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and received a standing ovation from a 1000-strong audience, according to IMDA.

In Singapore, "The Breaking Ice" was released in cinemas on Sep. 7 through Golden Village Pictures.

It is currently still showing in cinemas in mainland China, where it opened on Aug. 22.

Top images via Anthony Chen/Facebook

