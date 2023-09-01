Blue Moon supermoon shines on S'pore, gives photographers visual treat

The second of two supermoons in August 2023 -- the Blue Moon -- was visible from Singapore on Thursday night, Aug. 31, despite cloudy conditions at dusk.

It was the closest supermoon to Earth in 2023.

It reached its highest point at 12:51am on Friday, Sep. 1, after it rose at 7:34pm from the east.

The celestial phenomenon once again brought out the photographers in droves, who congregated at Marina Barrage, East Coast Park and Southern Ridges.

Many took to social media to share their moon shots.

Top photos via Eric Chang & Martin Abbugao