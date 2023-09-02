Back

2 of 3 stray dogs, believed to have attacked & killed dozens of community cats, captured by AVS

Cases of cat deaths were first reported in January.

Zi Shan Kow | September 15, 2023, 03:01 PM

Events

Earlier this year, a spate of cat deaths and cat injuries were reported by cat feeders in various parts of Singapore.

Two of the three dogs likely responsible for these incidents have been captured by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of the National Parks Board (NParks).

What happened

It was reported in January 2023 that cat feeders found carcasses of the dead cats in Ang Mo Kio, Seletar, and Hougang areas.

Bite or puncture wounds could be found on their bodies, which are consistent with being mauled by an animal.

They were believed to have been attacked by a pack of dogs, and cat feeders started patrolling at night to keep an eye out for the cats.

More recently, cat feeders who spoke to CNA said the pack travelled further to Paya Lebar and have killed a total of 50 cats.

NParks and non-governmental animal welfare organisations were alerted to the incidents, and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) also put a call out for the public to be on lookout for the dogs in January.

Dogs are now under AVS' care

In response to Mothership's enquiries, group director of community animal management Chang Siow Foong said AVS was alerted to a sighting of three free-roaming dogs at Fernvale Lane on Sep. 8.

The dogs were reported to have been "behaving aggressively towards residents at the area".

Two of the dogs were taken in.

AVS then observed that the dogs resemble the ones that had been reported for attacking cats in several areas, including Ang Mo Kio.

Chang said AVS is currently caring for the dogs and will work with animal welfare group partners to rehome them.

They will also continue to monitor the situation.

He added that dogs are territorial animals with an innate instinct to chase and catch things, and may bark at humans or other animals.

According to Chang, this behaviour varies in intensity and not all dogs would display such characteristics.

While some may chase after fast-moving objects, they tend to be wary of humans and usually stay out of their way.

If you encounter free-roaming dogs, you are advised not to stare at them.

Speak softly and walk away slowly without making any sudden movements.

Dogs were previously sterilised

In January, AVS said it was aware of the stray dogs in Ang Mo Kio, including three dogs that were reported to have attacked community cats.

Chang said the dogs are believed to have wandered from a remote site in the north to Ang Mo Kio.

He also said the dogs will be tracked and guided back to their original location through feeding and conditioning.

The dogs were previously sterilised under the nationwide Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage (TNRM) programme.

According to CNA, AVS had deployed traps but said it would need time to condition the dogs as they roam widely and avoid the traps, said Chang.

Top images via Liqiong.

