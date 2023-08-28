Back

Thai idol Win Metawin coming to S'pore for Prada Beauty event on Aug. 29

Weeeeeee.

Fasiha Nazren | August 28, 2023, 05:26 PM

Thai actor Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, also known as Win, will be in Singapore on Aug. 29.

The "F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers" actor will be here for the opening of Prada Beauty's first boutique store in Singapore at VivoCity.

The opening will happen from 6pm to 8pm.

Along with his fellow "Boys Over Flowers" actors, Win was last in Singapore in March 2023 for a fan meeting.

@mothership.nova Legend has it that we’re still waiting for Dew’s BTO proposal 🥹 #fyp #winmetawin #gmmtv #sgtiktok #brightwin #brightvachirawit #nanihirunkit #dewjirawat #dewnani #f4thailand ♬ original sound - nova.mothership - Nova

Top image from @winmetawin on Instagram and @gmmtv on Twitter.

