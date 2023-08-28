Thai idol Win Metawin coming to S'pore for Prada Beauty event on Aug. 29

Thai actor Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, also known as Win, will be in Singapore on Aug. 29.
[Update] Artist Events#GMMTV pic.twitter.com/FW647gXd9K— GMMTV (@GMMTV) August 23, 2023
The "F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers" actor will be here for the opening of Prada Beauty's first boutique store in Singapore at VivoCity.
The opening will happen from 6pm to 8pm.
Along with his fellow "Boys Over Flowers" actors, Win was last in Singapore in March 2023 for a fan meeting.
@mothership.nova Legend has it that we’re still waiting for Dew’s BTO proposal 🥹 #fyp #winmetawin #gmmtv #sgtiktok #brightwin #brightvachirawit #nanihirunkit #dewjirawat #dewnani #f4thailand ♬ original sound - nova.mothership - Nova
Top image from @winmetawin on Instagram and @gmmtv on Twitter.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.