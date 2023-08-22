Back

Tharman & Ng Kok Song respond to controversy surrounding Tan Kin Lian's 'pretty girl' posts

Tharman asserted that he was not involved in an alleged smear campaign against Tan.

Zi Shan Kow | August 22, 2023, 02:46 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

After submitting their nomination papers on Aug. 22, presidential candidates Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Ng Kok Song took questions from the media about the recent controversy surrounding fellow candidate Tan Kin Lian.

What is the controversy around Tan's social media posts?

Tan recently addressed comments regarding his Facebook posts about "pretty girls", saying that most people thought they were lighthearted and fun.

Hours later, the Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) published concerns about a particular candidate's objectification of women. The candidate was unnamed, but it is widely believed to refer to Tan.

The Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) also released a statement saying it was unaware of Tan's social media posts before it issued a certificate of eligibility to him.

In the early hours of Aug. 22, Tan defended his Facebook posts in a statement on his website, claiming that he was the target of a "smear campaign".

He said on a live stream that he believed -- without evidence -- that the whole episode was orchestrated by a party backing his biggest opponent, Tharman.

Furthermore, in his statement, Tan added that if Tharman was involved in this "malicious attack", he would lose respect for him and "consider him to be unfit to be the president of Singapore".

This part of the statement has since been removed from his website.

Tharman: Glad that Tan withdrew suggestion

Responding to allegations of a smear campaign against one of his opponents, Tharman said he had "nothing to do with it".

He added that he was "very sure" that those who back him had nothing to do with it.

"I’m glad that Mr Tan Kin Lian has withdrawn that suggestion. It certainly goes against everything I represent, which I’ve said repeatedly—the need to focus on candidates’ ability to contribute to Singapore, [and] avoid smear campaigns of any sort."

Ng: Candidates should be genuine on social media

Ng was also asked about his thoughts on Tan's controversy.

"I do not wish to comment on recent criticisms of Mr. Tan, it is not the right thing to do. So I think you should ask Mr. Tan to explain himself."

In response to a question about how presidential candidates should express themselves online, Ng said they should be genuine and "let the people judge [them]".

He said social media is an important means of communication, especially to the younger generation.

"I've spent a lot of time appearing on social media. I spent a lot of time making TikTok videos so that I can communicate myself better with the younger generation.

I think the younger generation demands authenticity. They demand the truth. So speaking to social media is no different from speaking to other media. Tell the truth, tell the truth and let the people judge you."

Top images via Julia Yee and Isaac Wong.

'Very important' for young S'poreans to elect president they can trust to protect their future: Ng Kok Song

Because Singaporeans are entering an era with a "very uncertain economic future" and in which they "cannot take good government for granted", said Ng.

August 22, 2023, 02:24 PM

Polling Day on Friday, Sep. 1, will be a public holiday in S'pore

Rejoice.

August 22, 2023, 02:02 PM

Man, 29, charged with murder after fight at Concorde Shopping Mall

10 out of 13 arrested have been charged.

August 22, 2023, 01:54 PM

Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam explains why his symbol is a pineapple

Ong lai.

August 22, 2023, 01:24 PM

Ng Kok Song running for president in S'pore to protect '3 national treasures'

The three national treasures are S’pore reserves, good public administration, and social stability.

August 22, 2023, 01:15 PM

Tharman: 'Difficult & challenging' future we're facing the reason I'm running for presidency

Tharman delivered his speech after being named as a candidate for the 2023 Presidential Election.

August 22, 2023, 01:12 PM

I want to give people of S'pore a chance for 'truly independent president': Tan Kin Lian

Tan said he will carry out his duties diligently, honestly, and to the best of his ability, if he is elected as president.

August 22, 2023, 01:08 PM

Presidential candidates' symbols revealed: Palm, figures reaching up, & pineapple

These symbols will be used on the ballot papers on polling day.

August 22, 2023, 12:29 PM

Lawyer Lim Tean found guilty of professional misconduct by disciplinary tribunal

The charges arose from a complaint made by a motor vehicle accident claim client.

August 22, 2023, 12:18 PM

Shiny head & pilot pens, Tharman explains all in TikTok video

The light pattern looks familiar.

August 22, 2023, 11:43 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.