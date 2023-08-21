Back

AWARE S'pore raises concern about PE2023 candidate who has 'history of objectifying women'

Aware also questioned why the Presidential Elections Committee granted this candidate a certificate of eligibility.

Joshua Lee | August 21, 2023, 05:36 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

The Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) has raised concerns about a Presidential Election candidate who "has a history of objectifying women", but has been cleared to participate in the Presidential Election.

The organisation, which advocates gender equality and women's rights, did not mention the candidate's name, but their tweet came just hours after presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian addressed comments about his previous social media posts on "pretty girls".

Tan said that his posts were done in a "light" and "enjoyable" way.

He also claimed that only a very "small minority" of people were uncomfortable with his posts.

Act of objectifying women

"Consistently posting about 'pretty girls', recording videos of women in public without their consent, or commenting about their appearance isn’t merely a matter of personal preference or light 'amusement'," said AWARE.

The organisation said that it's "an act of objectifying women" which reduces them to their appearances for entertainment:

"Such behaviour from anyone in or aspiring to a position of influence suggests it's acceptable to trivialise women and overlook their myriad abilities and contributions."

AWARE also highlighted what it called a "systemic" issue: The granting of a certificate of eligibility by the Presidential Elections Committee to the candidate.

In issuing the certificate to the three candidates, the Presidential Elections Committee said it was satisfied that they were men of "integrity, good character, and reputation".

AWARE claimed that this suggests a "systemic endorsement" of unacceptable views and behaviours.

"Consider broader implications"

AWARE urged the Presidential Elections Committee to "thoroughly consider the broader implications of such endorsements in the future", and go beyond financial and management qualifications.

As of late afternoon, the tweet had received 50 retweets and 100 likes.

Mothership has reached out to Tan's team and the Elections Department for comment.

Top image: Google Streetview, X. 

West Spring Primary student seen on school's roof shelter unhurt & counselled

He returned to the school shortly after climbing out.

August 21, 2023, 05:29 PM

Spain's football team captain scored to win the World Cup, informed of her father's passing after final

Congratulations and condolences, Carmona.

August 21, 2023, 04:58 PM

Tharman says eating orh nee helped him & wife have 4 children

The couple was inspired by the Yoruba tribe from Africa which eats a lot of yams and has many twins.

August 21, 2023, 03:27 PM

Crowds expected at People's Association HQ in Jalan Besar on Aug. 22 PE Nomination Day

Take public transport.

August 21, 2023, 03:16 PM

S'pore 'stay-at-home daughter' reviews her Goyard collection, shares luxury hauls on TikTok

A nice break from reviewing cai png prices.

August 21, 2023, 02:54 PM

Bangkok woman, 27, dubbed 'Thailand's most beautiful road sweeper', likely also 'World's most beautiful road sweeper'

Nice.

August 21, 2023, 02:46 PM

2017 presidential hopeful Salleh Marican among 8 assenters for Ng Kok Song

Ng has announced his full list of proposer, seconder, and assenters.

August 21, 2023, 02:42 PM

Cathay Cineplex at Parkway Parade closing down on Aug. 27

Another one down.

August 21, 2023, 02:39 PM

13 men, 1 woman, 22-32, arrested following fight outside Concorde Shopping Mall that left man dead

When the police arrived, two men were found with multiple injuries and one subsequently passed away.

August 21, 2023, 02:21 PM

Successful applicants can collect S$10 Lee Kuan Yew coins from Sep. 4 -Nov. 26

The coins were launched to commemorate Lee's 100th birth anniversary.

August 21, 2023, 01:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.