Many, many people went to watch Thai Hunks at Bugis mookata shop

Not something you get to see every day here.

Khine Zin Htet | August 27, 2023, 11:52 AM

On Aug. 25 and 26, 2023, the Thai Hunks from Bangkok's Hua Mum Night Market made special appearances at mookata joint Mr Mookata and local nightclub Club Rich.

The spectacle of muscular male waiters dancing in skimpy outfits drew throngs of onlookers to Mr Mookata at Liang Seah Street, as seen in a viral TikTok video.

@winnie.0609 Thai Hunk event..😂😂 #thaihunk #singapore ♬ nhạc nền - 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐊 🐾 - Miin Clothingg

According to the uploader, the video was taken on Aug. 25 at around 6:30pm.

There were so many people on the road outside the restaurant that it had to be blocked off.

Onlookers were seen holding up their phones to take videos of the dancing hunks, and restaurant customers were swaying along like people would at a concert.

Some people commented that they were surprised at the large turnout.

Some were simply unfazed.

While others thought such a spectacle wouldn't happen in Singapore.

Those eager to catch a glimpse of the ripped waiters can see them at Mr. Mookata on Aug. 27 as they have added a third day to their scheduled appearances.

@mothership.nova Right in front of my mookata?! Mr Mookata 📍: 516 Liang Seah Street, S188740 📅: Aug. 25 to 27, 2023 ⏰: 3pm to 10pm #foodfestontiktok #sgfoodie #huamunnightmarket #thaihunks #fyp #sgtiktok ♬ Nonsense - Sped Up Version - Sabrina Carpenter

Top image from winnie.0609/Tiktok and mrmookata/Instagram

