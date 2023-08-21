Back

Tan Kin Lian: My wife & children had a 'difficult time' last 12 years because of my previous election loss

Tan said his family had also preferred that he not stand for the current Presidential Election.

Matthias Ang | August 21, 2023, 12:48 PM

When asked about why he was not accompanied by his wife while out and about in public, unlike the other candidates, presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian replied that his wife would appear with him at the nomination centre on Aug. 22, Nomination Day.

Tan was speaking at a walkabout at West Coast Food Centre on Aug. 21.

He also addressed concerns that had been raised about his Facebook posts on "pretty girls".

Wife and children went through a difficult time, faced "malicious comments"

Tan explained that his wife and children had gone through a "difficult time" during the past 12 years due to his electoral loss and the forfeiting of his deposit in the 2011 Presidential Election.

At that time, Tan came in last of all the Tans and was the only one who lost his S$48,000 deposit as he could not get enough votes.

The deposit for the current election is S$40,500.

"Many malicious people bring that up all the time, including with me," he said.

"They had a difficult time, I had a difficult time. But I'm strong. They are also strong, but not as strong as me," he added.

Preferred that he not stand for the current elections

His family had also preferred that he not stand for the current election, he pointed out.

However, he told his family that he was standing as it was his "duty" to offer the people of Singapore a chance to vote for an independent president.

Should voters think there is no such need, that is fine, he added.

"I will be quite happy continuing my retired life," he said.

"So my family finally decided that they will give me their full support. So you are going to see them tomorrow at the nomination centre."

Tan highlighted that he still preferred if they did not participate in his campaigning, as it is "very stressful".

Tan then made a plea for people to stop making fun of him: "You might think it is fun to make people look bad, not just me, but also the other candidates. Don't be malicious, this serious. We are offering the people of Singapore a choice. Please stop this malicious activity."

Top photo by Alfie Kwa

