Tan Kin Lian refutes claims he is short of assenters, Tan Jee Say & Lim Tean among his 10 supporters

In response to claims that he does not have the required number of assenters, presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian released the list of his supporters.

Lawyer Lim Tean and former 2011 presidential candidate Tan Jee Say are among his 10 supporters.

On Nomination Day on Aug. 22, candidates must be accompanied by their proposer, seconder, and at least four assenters when they deliver their nomination papers and certificates to the Returning Officer.

Here is the complete list of Tan's supporters as shared with the media:

Tan Jee Say (Proposer)

Tan Jee Say previously served as principal private secretary to then-Deputy Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong.

Tan Jee Say contested alongside Tan Kin Lian in the 2011 presidential election, but both lost to Tony Tan, who became Singapore's seventh president.

Tan Jee Say also founded the now-defunct Singaporeans First political party.

When Tan Kin Lian asked Tan Jee Say to be his proposer, Tan Jee Say commented that "in itself speaks volumes about [Tan's] humility".

He said that if Tan Kin Lian were to be elected, he would bring this humble and courageous attitude to the role and "listen to all sides and generally serve the people of Singapore".

Lim Tean (Seconder)

Lawyer and founder of the People's Voice party, Lim Tean, is Tan's seconder.

Lim has outwardly expressed his support for Tan with numerous Facebook posts describing Tan as "the people's president".

He also made an appearance during Tan's walkabout on Aug. 19.

In 2022, Lim was charged with criminal breach of trust, unlawful stalking and acting as an advocate or solicitor without a valid practising certificate.

Leong Sze Hian (Assenter)

Leong Sze Hian is the Honorary Chairman of the Singapore Professional Centre.

He is also one of the executive producers for Anthony Chen's award-winning film Ilo Ilo and an executive producer for the film Hotel Mumbai.

Leong is also a blogger and is currently the acting managing editor of The Online Citizen, according to his website.

In late 2018, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sued Leong over a Facebook post that Leong shared that alleged PM Lee had helped former Malaysian Prime Minster Najib Razak launder money about Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Ultimately, Leong had to pay PM Lee S$133,000 for defamation.

Yeo Gim Beng (Assenter)

Yeon Gim Beng is a business owner and director.

Manmeet Singh s/o Bahadar Singh (Assenter)

Manmeet Singh s/o Bahadar Singh is a food delivery cyclist.

Vigneswari d/o V Ramachandran (Assenter)

Vigneswari d/o V Ramachandran is a preschool teacher.

Tan Hun Cheong Vincent (Assenter)

Tan Hun Cheong Vincnt is a sales and business development executive.

Chiu Shin Kong (Assenter)

Chiun Shin Kong is self-employed.

Chen Jun Hao (Assenter)

Chen Jun Hao is an undergraduate law student, a business owner, a freelancer and a musician.

Khuan Jia Hui (Assenter)

Khuan Jia Hui is a patient clinic associate.

Earlier today, fellow aspirant Ng Kok Song announced his list of supporters as well.

