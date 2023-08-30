Tan Kin Lian flyer in Hougang sticks to car windscreen, leaves behind stubborn residue

Amidst the campaign of PE2023, presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian made the decision to cancel all his remaining walkabouts and focus on distributing his campaign flyers instead.

Urging supporters to step forward and volunteer for flyer duty, Tan's team aimed to give out about 10,000 flyers around various areas in the East and West of Singapore.

One Mothership reader, however, was not too happy with finding one of Tan's flyers stuck to the windscreen of her car, which was parked at her HDB carpark in Hougang.

On Aug. 30 at around 12pm, the reader was "horrified" to find the "disintegrated" flyer lodged between her car's windscreen and wipers.

Difficult removal

She tried to scrape it off with a card and an adhesive remover, but the residue apparently remained stubbornly plastered to the glass.

Deciding to abort the mission, she ended up having to drive the car to a workshop to get the rest of the paper removed.

"It was very sunny the whole morning and the flyer is the glossy kind, so my guess is that the heat from the sun melted the glossy coating and made it stick to the windscreen," said the reader.

A video taken of the carpark appeared to show more Tan Kin Lian flyers placed on the windshields of the other vehicles parked there.

"Good luck to everybody," the reader said.

She also contacted the Elections Department, asking if any action could be taken against Tan for the "inconvenience and potential damages" caused to her vehicle.

On the same day in the same area, another Mothership reader found their car's windscreen in a similar state after Tan's flyer was placed on it as well.

"I say sorry to the owner. My volunteer acted outside of our instruction," said Tan, responding to Mothership's queries.

