Tan Kin Lian cancels all remaining walkabouts, will focus on handing out campaign flyers

He is also looking for volunteers to hand out his flyers.

Hannah Martens | August 28, 2023, 06:36 PM

With Polling Day for the 2023 Presidential Election happening in less than a week on Sep. 1, and Cooling-off Day the day before, presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian announced that he has cancelled all of his remaining walkabouts.

He first made the announcement on Sunday night (Aug. 27) in a WhatsApp group with journalists.

Instead, Tan and his team will focus on handing out campaign flyers at HDB heartlands and MRT stations across Singapore.

In a Aug. 28 Facebook post, Tan's media team explained that they would "concentrate [their] efforts in this final lap".

"In the final three days of our campaign, our team will be focusing our efforts to distribute our campaign flyers at HDB heartlands and MRT stations throughout various parts of Singapore. As such the original walkabouts plans have been cancelled in order for us to concentrate our efforts in this final lap."

Tan will also be joining his team in their efforts to "reach out to voters" at various locations.

Tan had previously told media that he would be conducting walkabouts in the morning at Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village on Monday (Aug. 29), and Ayer Rajah Food Centre on Tuesday (Aug. 30).

Looking for volunteers

In a WhatsApp group with about 1,000 of his supporters, Tan personally sent a message calling for volunteers to help distribute A5 and A6 flyers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"I know some of you are working, but I appreciate it if you can apply urgent leave on [those two days]," he urged.

The team plans to cover the Queenstown, Dover, Clementi, Jurong East and Buona Vista areas on Tuesday, and the Punggol, Sengkang, Houganag, Serangoon, Potong Pasir areas on Wednesday.

Volunteers will be given 10,000 A5 and A6 flyers and assigned an area to cover.

Tan added that volunteers will hand out flyers in pairs, and to do so to shops, market stall owners, market-goers, or to drop the balance flyers in the letter boxes.

Tan said he would go and meet the volunteers at the designated meeting point at 10am and "thank [them] for [their] help".

"We will be taking attendance. The regular volunteers will be invited to an appreciation dinner and given mementoes," Tan concluded.

Live forum

The three presidential candidates, Tan, Ng Kok Song, and Tharman Shanmugaratnam, have been invited to a presidential forum hosted by Mediacorp.

The forum will take place tonight at 9pm, and will be the first and only live debate during this presidential election.

Top photos via Tan Kin Lian/Facebook & Alfie Kwa

