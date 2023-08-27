Back

Tan Cheng Bock appears at People's Park event with Tan Kin Lian

Sulaiman Daud | August 27, 2023, 09:23 AM

Tan Cheng Bock, presidential candidate in 2011, showed up at People's Park on Aug. 27, 2023 together with his old opponent, Tan Kin Lian.

Tan Kin Lian is currently running for president in the 2023 election, against Ng Kok Song and Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Tan Cheng Bock, is the Chairman of the Progress Singapore Party, and previously served as its Secretary-General until 2021.

He had previously not indicated who he will endorse in this year's campaign.

Photo by Foo Chan Seng.

Tan Kin Lian's wife Tay Siew Hong was also present at the event, as well as fellow 2011 presidential candidate Tan Jee Say and Michelle Lee, formerly of Red Dot United.

Presidency is non-partisan

The presidency of Singapore is a non-partisan office, with former Senior Minister Tharman resigning from his government and PAP appointments in order to campaign.

Tan Kin Lian was a former member of the PAP, but left the party in 2008.

For his 2023 campaign, he counted Tan Jee Say, founder of the now-defunct Singaporeans First party, as a proposer.

Photo by Denise Tan.

Tan Jee Say, who once served as principal private secretary to then-Deputy Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong, also happened to contest in the 2011 presidential election.

He also included Lim Tean of the People's Voice as a seconder. Lim contested in the 2020 GE.

Meanwhile, Ng included former Foreign Minister George Yeo of the PAP as a character reference.

Top image by Julia Yee.

