Tan Cheng Bock endorses Tan Kin Lian for S'pore presidential election 2023

Tan Cheng Bock, former presidential election candidate in 2011, has endorsed Tan Kin Lian for the presidency.

Tan Kin Lian is currently running for president in the 2023 Singapore presidential election.

They met at People's Park on Aug. 27, 2023, before making the public announcement at a press conference.

Personal capacity

Tan Cheng Bock said he was present — along with another PE2011 candidate, Tan Jee Say — as "comrades" who share a common vision to have an "independent president."

Tan Cheng Bock, who is currently the Chairman of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), clarified that he was here in his "personal capacity" as a PE2011 candidate because "Singaporeans want transparency and also accountability."

He repeated that the presidency is "apolitical" and he is not present as a "politician".

In response to a question from the media about whether his endorsement might impact PSP's performance in a future election, Tan Cheng Bock said there is a risk to every decision.

"I want to believe that Singaporean voters in the coming years will view how PSP performed and we will perform to the best of our ability," he said.

"Do what is right": Tan Jee Say

Also speaking at the press conference, Tan Jee Say said he had "no hesitation" to act as Tan Kin Lian's proposer.

"He did not offer me anything, and I did not ask for anything in return. I just do what is right," he said.

Tan Jee Say said "what is right" is to have an "independent president" and that Tan Kin Lian has all the hallmarks of one.

Tan Jee Say added he had known Tan Kin Lian since the latter was the CEO of NTUC Income.

"I know he is bubbling with ideas all the time, what is good for the policyholders of insurance. That resonates with me, always customer-focused. And I think he brings to this presidential election, that personal touch of concern for people, for customers. All the voters, all the Singaporeans are his customers. And he will work for their interests."

Nearly 65 per cent of 2011 votes: Tan Kin Lian

Tan Kin Lian then pointed out that together, the three Tans got a total vote share of 64.8 per cent.

However, today he is the only one eligible to run for president in 2023.

"I'm glad that Cheng Bock and Jee Say have now endorsed my campaign. I will rely on their valuable advice to reach the people. I would like to express my sincere thanks for their support," Tan Kin Lian said.

In response to another question from the media, Tan Kin Lian stated that no political parties are funding his campaign and that Tan Jee Say and Tan Cheng Bock were "coming forward in their personal capacity".

2011 presidential election

All three Tans were candidates in the 2011 presidential election.

Tan Cheng Bock received just under 35 per cent of the total vote, while Tan Kin Lian received just under 5 per cent.

The eventual winner, Tony Tan, received just over 35 per cent of the total vote share.

The fourth candidate in that election, Tan Jee Say got 25 per cent of the vote; this election he acted as Tan Kin Lian's proposer on Nomination Day.

Tan Cheng Bock

Tan Cheng Bock is currently serving as the Chairman of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

He previously served as its Secretary-General until 2021, and stood for election in 2020 in West Coast GRC.

Following the results of the general election, two members of the PSP sit in Parliament as Non-Constituency MPs.

Top image by Mothership.