Sylvia Lim & partner Quah Kim Song dine at Chee Soon Juan's cafe Orange & Teal

Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Sylvia Lim and her longtime partner, retired footballer Quah Kim Song, were spotted dining out at Orange & Teal, a cafe opened by politician Chee Soon Juan and his wife Mei.
"Look who dropped by at Orange & Teal last night," wrote Chee in an Aug. 6 Facebook post.
Chee also posted a photo with all three public figures posing together.
The trio appear to have crossed paths at Orange & Teal's first outlet in Rochester Mall in Buona Vista.
Chee also mentioned "music from the past" and said "memories came flooding back".
Quah, who caught Lim's eye with his singing at a WP variety concert in 2013, said in a 2015 interview that he and Lim share the same interests in music and football.
Chee has also showcased his musical side publicly — including by performing with his daughters at a party anniversary dinner, and in a 2016 music video.
"With guests like them, wouldn't want to be any place else," said Chee in his post.
You can see Chee's Facebook post here:
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.