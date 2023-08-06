Sylvia Lim & partner Quah Kim Song dine at Chee Soon Juan's cafe Orange & Teal

Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Sylvia Lim and her longtime partner, retired footballer Quah Kim Song, were spotted dining out at Orange & Teal, a cafe opened by politician Chee Soon Juan and his wife Mei.

"Look who dropped by at Orange & Teal last night," wrote Chee in an Aug. 6 Facebook post.

Chee also posted a photo with all three public figures posing together.

The trio appear to have crossed paths at Orange & Teal's first outlet in Rochester Mall in Buona Vista.

Chee also mentioned "music from the past" and said "memories came flooding back".

Quah, who caught Lim's eye with his singing at a WP variety concert in 2013, said in a 2015 interview that he and Lim share the same interests in music and football.

Chee has also showcased his musical side publicly — including by performing with his daughters at a party anniversary dinner, and in a 2016 music video.

"With guests like them, wouldn't want to be any place else," said Chee in his post.

You can see Chee's Facebook post here: