S'pore authorities offered to help with M'sian air crash investigation, flight recorder sent to S'porean lab for analysis

On Aug 21, Malaysian transport minister Anthony Loke said that Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau was providing technical assistance to Malaysia after a recent air crash.

Technical assistance

Loke was quoted by Free Malaysia Today as saying that Singaporean authorities had offered technical assistance to Malaysian investigators working on the Aug 17 private jet crash.

The Singaporean team is from the Ministry of Transport's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB), which is Singapore's air, marine, and rail accident and incident investigation authority.

They arrived on Aug 18, the day after the crash and assisted Malaysian authorities in extracting the "memory puck" component from the crashed aircraft's cockpit voice recorder.

Technical issues

The memory puck was successfully extracted and was found to be in good condition, but Malaysia's Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) lacks the equipment to obtain the puck's recording.

Because of this, the memory puck was taken to Singapore by the TSIB team, in order to be retrieve its data.

The AAIB officer in charge of the investigation accompanied the Singapore team back to Singapore.

Singapore is not the only one assisting Malaysia, with investigators from the United State's National Transportation Safety Bureau, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the aircraft's manufacturer Beechcraft all participating in search for answers.

However, on Aug 22 Loke said that attempts to extract the data faced "several technical issues", and that the CVR would be sent to its manufacturer in the U.S., according to The New Straits Times.

Highway crash

The crash occurred on Aug 17, with a Beechcraft Model 390 private jet crashing onto the Guthrie Corridor Expressway, while on approach to Subang Airport.

The jet was in the final stage of its flight from Langkawi, and had checked in with Subang's flight control tower and was given clearance to land.

But just minutes later the tower lost contact with it, but saw smoke coming in the direction of the approach.

The jet had crashed into the expressway, killing all eight people on board, as well as two motorist on the ground.

Amongst the dead was Pahang state assemblyman Johari Harun.

The Yang di Pertuan Agong, or Sultan of Malaysia, who is also Sultan of Pahang, visited the crash site on Aug 17.

Videos taken from car dashcams showed the plane banking sharply before crashing into the ground at a sharp angle.

