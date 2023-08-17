Back

10 dead after plane crashes on highway in Shah Alam, M'sia, reportedly including state politician

Selangor police said that all 8 passengers in the aircraft were killed, along with 2 motorists on the ground.

Tan Min-Wei | August 17, 2023, 06:38 PM

Events

TelegramWhatsappA plane crash in the afternoon of Aug. 17 has resulted in the deaths of 10 people near Shah Alam in the Malaysian state of Selangor.

Six passengers and 2 crew

The New Straits Times (NST) reported that the aircraft was a Beechcraft Model 390, carrying six passengers and two crew members.

Beechcraft Model 390. Image for illustration purposes only, via Wikipedia

The aircraft crashed near Elmina, Shah Alam while en route to Subang airport from Langkawi International Airport.

NST also reported that Pahang state executive council member Johari Harun is believed to have been one of the six passengers, although it also said that the condition of the passengers and crew have yet to be confirmed.

Selangor police, however, has said that the eight people on board the aircraft and two motorists were killed, a car driver and motorcyclist, according to NST.

Images of the crash site on social shows that the aircraft appears to have crashed on a road just outside the city of Elmina.

Fell suddenly

The Malay Mail reported that the plane had made contact with air control at Subang airport at 2.47pm, and it was given permission to land at 2.48pm.

But just three minutes later at 2.51pm, the air traffic control tower reported smoke coming from the direction of the crash.

Eyewitnesses quoted by the Malay Mail said that the plane fell to the ground suddenly, exploding on impact.

Warning: Graphic imagery below

Video contains graphic imagery

*

*

*

Some of the debris hit a passing motorcyclist.

Minister of Transport Anthony Loke is expected to hold a press conference later on Aug 17 to give more details.

Top image via @ghaeman/Twitter

