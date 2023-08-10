Actresses Patricia Mok & Irene Ang model as S'pore version of Barbie & Ken for National Day

After seeing Barbie & Ken on screen in the franchise's recent live-screen adaptation, you might see them at your local kopitiam next.

That's the premise behind local actresses Patricia Mok and Irene Ang's recent Barbie-themed photoshoot, but with a "uniquely Singaporean" twist.

The two veteran artistes were dressed up as "Bebe" and "Keong" respectively.

The photos were produced in collaboration with local creative agency framethefolks, and the resulting photographs were shared in their Instagram post on Aug 8, in time for National Day.

"Bebe" wins TOTO, ballots for BTO

Mok as "Bebe" was shot in sparkly outfits reminiscent of characters in the "Barbie" movie.

Instead of lounging around in the Barbie Dreamhouse however, "Bebe" is out there winning TOTO.

On the other hand, life in plastic is "not fantastic" when each plastic bag costs you five cents.

"Bebe" was also photographed holding the toilet roll in her hands — presumably so she doesn't have to pay for another bag.

Meanwhile, Ang as "Keong" sported slicked-back hair and bright blue attire.

And of course, the photoshoot included elements of the quintessential Singaporean couple experience.

Pics shot in Tampines

According to an interview with Lianhe Zaobao, the scenes were shot at a few locations in Tampines, including a hawker centre.

The Barbie-themed characters "Bebe" and "Keong" had been designed to reflect the ordinary life of Singaporeans, and the team hoped that the photoshoot would bring some joy in time for Singapore's 58th birthday.

Ang, who pushed for the project on top of playing "Keong", added that she was inspired by the positivity conveyed by the Barbie movie and felt it was an apt message of encouragement in the post-pandemic era.

"Singaporeans have gone through a very difficult period due to the pandemic. I would like to encourage everyone not to give up when encountering difficulties, but to face them with positive energy," she explained.

She also emphasised that Singaporeans should be tolerant of others, and lend a helping hand to those in need.

You can see the full post here:

Background

Ang, 54, who is best known for her iconic portrayal of Rosie in "Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd", is also an entrepreneur who owns a number of F&B and entertainment-related companies.

One of these is talent management company Fly Entertainment, which manages artistes including Mok.

Mok, 51, a long-time comedian and actress known for her larger-than-life personality, made a name for herself by portraying loud-mouthed "Ah Lians" on long-running variety show Comedy Nite in the 1990s.

She has also acted in films such as "I Not Stupid" by Jack Neo, and is no stranger to wearing themed costumes, having worn an elaborate wanton mee costume to a friend's birthday back in 2019.

Top image from framethefolks on Instagram.