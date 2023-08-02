New S'pore Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng pays tribute to predecessor Tan Chuan-Jin

Member of Parliament (MP) for Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Seah Kian Peng became Singapore's new Speaker of Parliament on Aug. 2, 2023.

New Speaker of Parliament

The Prime Minister Office announced on Jul. 21, 2023 that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong would be nominating Seah as the new Speaker of Parliament in the August 2023 Parliament sitting.

He is taking over the former Speaker of Parliament and fellow Marine Parade GRC MP Tan Chuan-Jin following Tan's resignation on Jul. 17, 2023.

Seah, who was a Deputy Speaker of Parliament from October 2011 to January 2016, is the Group CEO of NTUC Enterprise.

Seah becomes Singapore's 11th Speaker of Parliament.

Paid tribute to Tan Chuan-Jin

In his maiden speech as Speaker of Parliament on Aug. 2, 2023, Seah paid tribute to his predecessor, Tan.

He said Tan was a good colleague who served his Marine Parade residents well, made commendable efforts to demystify and enhance public awareness, and fostered a greater understanding of Parliament when he was the Speaker.

Seah said recent events are a reminder for parliamentarians to be vigilant in their personal conduct and choices, and in holding fellow parliamentary members accountable.

He told his residents that while his role requires him to abstain from parliamentary debates, he assured them that he will continue to "advocate their concerns" and express his views on matters impacting the lives of Singaporeans and their families through alternative channels.

Urged all parliamentary members to serve Singapore

He pledged to discharge his duties impartially, firmly and fairly, ensure the orderly conduct of parliamentary business, and to serve the people of Singapore.

Seah urged all parliamentary members to turn to their paramount duty of serving the people of Singapore with dignity and a constant sense of duty.

He said: "I look forward with cautious optimism that even during spirited debates, you, the honourable members, will maintain the highest standards of decorum and conduct that are fitting for this esteemed house.

"By all means, debate and speak with passion and conviction. But let us all ensure we keep to and uphold the rules that we had all signed up to when we became parliamentarians in this house."

Nine NMPs took their oaths

Nine Nominated MPs (NMPs) also took their oaths of allegiance in Parliament on Aug. 2, 2023, marking the beginning of their 2.5-year term.

In alphabetical order, the nine NMPs are:

Chandradas Usha Ranee, co-founder of Plural Art Mag

Chua Tiang Choon Keith, executive chairman of ABR Holdings Limited

Mark Lee Kean Phi, CEO of Sing Lun Holdings Pte Ltd

Neil Parekh Nimil Rajnikant, CEO of Pegasus Asia

Ong Hua Han, assistant vice president of Deutsche Bank AG

Raj Joshua Thomas, partner of Wee Swee Teow LLC

Razwana Begum Abdul Rahim, head of the public safety and security programme at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS)

See Jinli, director of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Freelancers and Self-employed unit

Syed Harun Taha Alhabsyi, consultant psychiatrist from Starfish Psychiatry Pte Ltd

Thomas is serving his second term as an NMP.

Top image from Ministry of Communications and Information/YouTube