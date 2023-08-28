SBS Transit bus captain, 35, stops bus to help elderly man in foot cast, carries him on & off bus

An SBS Transit bus captain was lauded for his kindness after he helped an elderly man on and off the bus recently.

Elderly man had a foot cast

The bus captain's actions were spotted by another passenger, who then related the incident to SBS Transit, according to its Aug. 25, 2023 Facebook post.

The 35-year-old senior bus captain Ngui Soon Peng was likely driving the bus service 65, which runs between Tampines interchange and HarbourFront interchange and passes through Bedok Reservoir.

Ngui stopped the bus at a bus stop along Bedok Reservoir Road when he saw an elderly man approaching.

The elderly man was limping towards the bus as his left foot was in a cast.

Ngui noticed this and exited his cabin to help the elderly man onto the bus and guide him to his seat.

Went extra mile

He also asked the man where he was alighting so that he could help him off the bus.

SBS Transit wrote: "He draped the man's arm over his shoulder, and together, they made their way down the bus."

Ngui even went the extra mile and guided the man to a seat at the bus stop.

SBS Transit commended Ngui's actions: "Well done Soon Peng! You make us so proud and are indeed an exemplary role model for us all!"

You can read the Facebook post below.

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image SBS Transit/Facebook