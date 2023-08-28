Back

SBS Transit bus captain, 35, stops bus to help elderly man in foot cast, carries him on & off bus

:')

Fiona Tan | August 28, 2023, 01:42 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

An SBS Transit bus captain was lauded for his kindness after he helped an elderly man on and off the bus recently.

Elderly man had a foot cast

The bus captain's actions were spotted by another passenger, who then related the incident to SBS Transit, according to its Aug. 25, 2023 Facebook post.

The 35-year-old senior bus captain Ngui Soon Peng was likely driving the bus service 65, which runs between Tampines interchange and HarbourFront interchange and passes through Bedok Reservoir.

Ngui stopped the bus at a bus stop along Bedok Reservoir Road when he saw an elderly man approaching.

The elderly man was limping towards the bus as his left foot was in a cast.

Ngui noticed this and exited his cabin to help the elderly man onto the bus and guide him to his seat.

Went extra mile

He also asked the man where he was alighting so that he could help him off the bus.

SBS Transit wrote: "He draped the man's arm over his shoulder, and together, they made their way down the bus."

Ngui even went the extra mile and guided the man to a seat at the bus stop.

SBS Transit commended Ngui's actions: "Well done Soon Peng! You make us so proud and are indeed an exemplary role model for us all!"

You can read the Facebook post below.

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image SBS Transit/Facebook

Big Bang's Taeyang, ex-IZ*ONE member Kwon Eunbi to perform at K-pop music festival in S'pore on Nov. 12

!!!

August 28, 2023, 12:55 PM

1st & only live debate among presidential candidates at 9pm on Aug. 28

Tune in.

August 28, 2023, 12:47 PM

Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints to be jammed from Aug. 31 to Sep. 11, 2023, eve of Polling Day till school holidays end

Travellers are advised to factor in additional waiting time for immigration clearance, especially over the weekends, said ICA.

August 28, 2023, 12:06 PM

23 motorists, aged 20-49, charged in court for drink driving offences

When you drink, don't drive.

August 28, 2023, 11:47 AM

OCBC banking services down in S'pore due to 'network issues'

OCBC is working to restore operations.

August 28, 2023, 11:27 AM

Cement from supposedly speeding truck splashes onto car at Crescent Road in Mountbatten

Stain can't be easily removed.

August 28, 2023, 03:37 AM

Salleh Marican urges S'poreans to ‘look beyond partisan politics’ & vote to strengthen ‘constitutional oversight’ of governance

The president will not be able to discharge his constitutional duties faithfully "if he is beholden to political parties for endorsement or support".

August 27, 2023, 09:24 PM

'I don't have the command of Mandarin to respond properly': Ng Kok Song on not replying to a question on Nomination Day

Ng shared his thoughts on the key moments of his campaign so far.

August 27, 2023, 07:40 PM

Partners in life 'in every sense': Tharman on why wife Jane is very involved in his presidential campaign

Tharman also shed some light on the process behind choosing a pineapple as his election symbol.

August 27, 2023, 07:40 PM

PM Lee addresses cost of living concerns & stresses on helping seniors age well at Teck Ghee National Day dinner

He gave a speech at the Teck Ghee National Day Celebration Dinner.

August 27, 2023, 06:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.