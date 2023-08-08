Rebecca Lim's family's bakes now available offline at Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected]

The sourdough business, @thelimskitchen, run by Rebecca Lim's family, is collaborating with local chocolate brand Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie.

The pastries will be on sale at Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie's outlet at Dempsey Hill.

Previously, the family's bakes were only available for purchase via their website.

Menu

There are four pastries available:

Classic plain croissant

Truffle mushroom croissant

Pesto potato pizette

Cheesy sausage welly

The pizette is made with tomatoes, pesto, and creamy pesto béchamel, while the welly consists of a chicken cheese sausage with gouda and mozzarella sauce.

Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie

The pastries are available for dine-in and takeaway.

Address: 13 Dempsey Road, #01-03/04, Singapore 249674

Opening hours:

Tuesday - Thursday: 11am to 7pm

Friday - Sunday 10am to 10pm

Closed on Mondays

The Lim's Kitchen

While the four pastries are exclusive to the Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie outlet, you can enjoy other bakes by the Lim's family by ordering via their website.

Their menu selection includes their sourdough bread, as well as various pastry boxes including their National Day special, Little Red Dot Pastry Box.

Top photo from Instagram/ @mrbucketchocolatarie and @limrebecca