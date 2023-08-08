Back

Rebecca Lim's family's bakes now available offline at Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie

No more waiting for delivery

Khine Zin Htet | August 08, 2023, 10:54 AM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

The sourdough business, @thelimskitchen, run by Rebecca Lim's family, is collaborating with local chocolate brand Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie.

The pastries will be on sale at Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie's outlet at Dempsey Hill.

Previously, the family's bakes were only available for purchase via their website.

Menu 

Photo from Mr. Bucket Chocolatarie/ Instagram

There are four pastries available:

  • Classic plain croissant

  • Truffle mushroom croissant

  • Pesto potato pizette

  • Cheesy sausage welly

The pizette is made with tomatoes, pesto, and creamy pesto béchamel, while the welly consists of a chicken cheese sausage with gouda and mozzarella sauce.

Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie

The pastries are available for dine-in and takeaway.

Address: 13 Dempsey Road, #01-03/04, Singapore 249674

Opening hours:

Tuesday - Thursday: 11am to 7pm

Friday - Sunday 10am to 10pm

Closed on Mondays

The Lim's Kitchen

While the four pastries are exclusive to the Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie outlet, you can enjoy other bakes by the Lim's family by ordering via their website.

Their menu selection includes their sourdough bread, as well as various pastry boxes including their National Day special, Little Red Dot Pastry Box.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Lims’ Kitchen (@thelimskitchen)

Top photo from Instagram/ @mrbucketchocolatarie and @limrebecca 

S'pore Airlines to fly more to key countries starting March 2024 & use bigger planes

More flying to do.

August 08, 2023, 02:38 AM

S'pore police arrest man, 22, for stealing 500 Pokemon cards from various locations

He got caught after going back to the store to steal again.

August 08, 2023, 12:51 AM

S'porean singer-actor Nat Ho releases first Korean sound track for K-drama 'Sing My Crush'

The song is in English and is titled 'With You'.

August 07, 2023, 07:35 PM

S'pore loanshark gets runners to splash paint in M'sia, but gets ambushed & car smashed

The loanshark claims the son in the family worked in Singapore and borrowed S$1,000 two years ago, and now owes S$13,000.

August 07, 2023, 06:59 PM

Macaque steals ang ku kueh from Punggol bus interchange stall, eats filling after peeling off leaf & skin

Feast like a gourmet.

August 07, 2023, 06:39 PM

Doctor at Yishun clinic does CPR on seated unconscious man, who died 1 week later

He was charged by the Singapore Medical Council for failing to meet professional standards.

August 07, 2023, 06:27 PM

Tampines coffee shop glass cup suddenly shatters causing injuries, patrons claim staff said 'not my business'

The patrons were more infuriated at the alleged lack of empathy than the cup shattering.

August 07, 2023, 06:22 PM

S'pore troupe wins Genting World Lion Dance Championship, ends M'sia's 13-year streak

Awesome.

August 07, 2023, 06:20 PM

US man stops mid-theft to pet house dog before stealing bicycle from garage

Not all good boys make good guard dogs.

August 07, 2023, 06:02 PM

S'porean Liverpool fan charged with public nuisance was previously convicted of similar offence

He will return to court on Aug. 28.

August 07, 2023, 05:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.