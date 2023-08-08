Rebecca Lim's family's bakes now available offline at Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie

The sourdough business, @thelimskitchen, run by Rebecca Lim's family, is collaborating with local chocolate brand Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie.
The pastries will be on sale at Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie's outlet at Dempsey Hill.
Previously, the family's bakes were only available for purchase via their website.
Menu
There are four pastries available:
- Classic plain croissant
- Truffle mushroom croissant
- Pesto potato pizette
- Cheesy sausage welly
The pizette is made with tomatoes, pesto, and creamy pesto béchamel, while the welly consists of a chicken cheese sausage with gouda and mozzarella sauce.
Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie
The pastries are available for dine-in and takeaway.
Address: 13 Dempsey Road, #01-03/04, Singapore 249674
Opening hours:
Tuesday - Thursday: 11am to 7pm
Friday - Sunday 10am to 10pm
Closed on Mondays
The Lim's Kitchen
While the four pastries are exclusive to the Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie outlet, you can enjoy other bakes by the Lim's family by ordering via their website.
Their menu selection includes their sourdough bread, as well as various pastry boxes including their National Day special, Little Red Dot Pastry Box.
Top photo from Instagram/ @mrbucketchocolatarie and @limrebecca
