BMW driver, 25, charged with causing death of secondary school boy, 14, in Punggol

He could be sentenced to two to eight years' jail if found guilty.

Julia Yee | August 03, 2023, 12:01 AM

A man has been charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a 14-year-old boy, who allegedly got hit by a BMW in Punggol.

The accident happened on Oct. 10, 2022, around 11.35am at a pedestrian crossing along Sumang Walk towards Sumang Link in Punggol.

The accident

According to charge sheets, the Secondary 2 student Adriel Choo was crossing the road at the pedestrian crossing as the the green man as showing.

Firhan Aqil Mohamad Amran, 25, who was driving a BMW, allegedly ran the red light and collided with the boy.

Having sustained injuries, the unconscious victim was transported to the hospital, where he died three weeks later.

Court records show Firhan intends to engage a counsel.

His case has been adjourned to Aug. 22, 2023.

If found guilty, he could be imprisoned for two to eight years and disqualified from driving.

